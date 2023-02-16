A video of a very tall handsome Nigerian man in a relationship with a lady of small stature has caused quite a stir on social media

The man proudly showed off his girlfriend, by sharing nice pictures capturing lovely moments in their relationships

Some netizens passed funny remarks about the height difference between the lovebirds, while a few ladies gushed

Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a very tall Nigerian man and his girlfriend of average height.

Taking to TikTok, the man made their relationship public with loved-up photos of himself and the lady.

One of the pictures had the lady in a graduation gown, suggesting that they have been dating for a while, as far back as when she was in school.

A scene from the TikTok post showed him playing with a toddler believed to be their child. The man did not however confirm if they were married.

Some netizens likened their relationship to the Biblical story of David and Goliath. There were ladies who loved the man's height and sent him nice thoughts.

Social media reactions

Mide Sarah said:

"Everyone only talking about his height and not how fine he is."

Stephanie said:

"Awwwwn i love you guys God will keep your marriage ijn."

Latifah410 said:

"If u know you’re also a short girl pls let’s gather here we have a meeting."

chubby Queen said:

"Definition of long distance relationship."

KIM said:

"This is how I want my man to be taller than me."

Mharinah pinky said:

"David and Goliath."

QUEEN SPLASH said:

''Cute couples but ur man is tall I pray God give me someone like him."

Lady spotted in public with her very tall boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who has a very tall boyfriend had gone viral.

The man is so tall that it is impossible for people to walk by him and not turn to take a second look at him.

The tall man and his bae appeared in the video wearing different attires and looking astonishingly attractive.

In one scene of the video, the couple showed off a beautiful baby as they walked side by side. In another scene, the lady was simply trying to measure up to her man's height. They were seen playing around with basketball.

A young man who was passing could not help but stare at the couple in a strange way.

