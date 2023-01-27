A video clip of Nigerian rapper Dan Dizzy running into Burna Boy and son of an oil magnate, Jowizaza stirs reaction online

Dan Dizzy in the viral clip shared on his Snapchat page hailed the African Giant for showing him some love by giving him N1m even without asking

In the clips sighted on the rapper's page, he could be heard hailing the Afro-fusion singer along with Jowizaza, and he got rewarded

A clip of Port-Harcourt-born Nigerian rapper Dan Dizzy hailing his colleague Burna Boy has gone viral online.

The young hip-hop artist had run into the Afro-fusion singer on his way home from the club. Burna Boy was seen with the billionaire businessman Jowizaza while cruising around Lagos in their Lamborghini ride.

A super-hyped Dan Dizzy also shared a clip of the money that the African giant gave to him on his social media page.

Dan noted that Burna Boy gave a million naira in cash. However, netizens have reacted to the clip, advising Dizzy to quickly go deposit the money in the bank to beat the CBN's old note deadline.

"Bank still dey give old notes" - Dan Dizzy reacts to Nigerians saying he should go and deposit the money

Dizzy also had a lot of good things to say about Burna Boy, noting that as a Port-Harcourt boy, he couldn't be more proud to share the same city with the Grammy Award winner.

He then also fired a cheeky comment back at those telling him to go and deposit the cash given to him by Burna Boy. He responded, noting that even banks are still paying people with old naira notes

In a comment to Legit.ng, he said:

"Una dey say go deposit when bank still dey give old notes."

See the clip of Dan Dizzy running into Burna Boy that has got people talking:

See how Nigerians have reacted to the viral clip of Burna Boy dashing Dan Dizzy money

@rich_the_cut:

"You for reject am na old note."

@tblack_gram:

"Might see me in a black bandanna in a lambo with Jowizaza."

@____zaddy:

"Now he go need go bank go change am to new note, odogwu for just do transfer o."

@xperiment022:

"He just Dey try share his old naira notes."

@keshspiidi:

"We dey reject money, Dandizy dey collect am."

@adeola_loyalty:

"Might see me in a black bandana, in a Lambo' with Jowi Zaza."

@paidman.gaffer:

"You better hurry up carry am go bank Before you use your hand dispose am for dustbin by next week."

@andymohammed16:

"E no reach 1M na 500k I know how cash dey be and it's in 500 notes."

