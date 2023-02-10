Popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba, has spoken up about people who harass celebrities over their choice of candidate for president

In a video posted online, the music star made it clear that a full-grown adult does not need a celebrity to tell them who to vote for

According to him, it’s not everything that protests will solve and he urged the people to get involved in politics by joining a party and more

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba Idibia, has now spoken about the upcoming 2023 presidential election and the people who harass celebrities over their choice of candidate.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared a video where he got his feelings off his chest about the situation.

2baba expressed his displeasure at the people who have attacked celebrities for sitting on the fence and not sharing their choice of presidential candidate online.

Singer 2baba blows hot at Nigerians who want celebrities to stop staying on the fence about the presidential election. Photos: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to 2baba, people who are adults should not be expecting celebrities to come and tell them who to vote for. He added that people with this entitlement often feel they have made brilliant statements.

The music star added that he sometimes wonders if people reason with their backsides. He also asked netizens if they knew their senators, local government chairmen and other people at the grassroots level of government. He urged the people to get involved and join political parties because nothing gets fixed overnight.

He said in part:

“You be old person, you do grow finish, you still need person to come tell you who you to vote for and you go come think say u don make one brilliant statement, dey attack celebrities left right and center. You be fool? Con go write speech dey feel very intelligent, dey ask person why dem dey siddon for fence. Sometimes I no dey even know whether na yansh some of una dey use reason. You know who be your senator? You know who be your house of rep? You know who be your councilor:? Local government chairman? From all those place dem no need to tell you. Join party, join, get involved. Nothing go happen overnight, all this energy need to continue even after the election.”

See the full video below:

If I no talk who I go vote, make you siddon for house no go vote - 2baba

Not stopping there, 2baba also took to the comment section to continue to air his mind on the matter. He wrote:

“If u understand what I said thank u and let's do what is right. If u don't understand then I pray u go back and watch all I said again. I've always been about a better Nigeria and believe it or not I wish it for u 2. If u don't have anything reasonable to say jus chill and listen and think properly b4 exposing your shallowness. Bless u.”

“Oya if I no talk who I go vote make u siddon for house no go vote. Na me spoil Nigeria.”

“The long and short of all I said is that we should not get distracted and focus on the main issues.”

“If everybody start to attack who no support there own candidate how do think this will end. I dey talk solutions.”

Nigerians react to 2baba’s video

A number of netizens had mixed feelings about the music star’s opinion. Some of them explained that not taking a side is also taking a side. Read some of their comments below:

grey_fleur:

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor…” - Desmond Tutu.”

iam_mrchilling:

“Very unnecessary argument from our so called legends…. Y’all should just shut up.”

melvofficial9030:

“Nobody should be on d by the fence to be sincere ....be bold to endorse a candidate and tell ur fans why.”

thebennyboom:

“Innocent you my brother and I like you but can you stop with the unnecessary distractions?? for God’s sake No influencer should stand on the fence period!!”

kobokomaster_comedian:

“Una, them, people, your, Nigerians. No one wants to be in front but we all want someone to be in front.”

merrytalux:

“I stopped taking tuface serious after he canceled his much publicized protest. To imagine I traveled down from ph to Lagos to show solidarity, only for the chicken livered man to back out in the dieing minutes. I don't expect anything better from him again that can't hold his home though. You no go see them, but when it's time to support and defend rubbish them go get mouth.”

lucci_okoye:

“Someone who gingered Nigerians to come out and protest and when it was time nobody heard from him again. During Endsars he was as quiet as a DOVE na the same person wey dey say come out n protest if them no perform. Tuface is still sitting on the fence. Don't be deceived!”

helen__ig:

“I don’t even understand what 2baba is saying but he’s so right!”

