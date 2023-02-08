Popular Nollywood star Anita Joseph was ready to challenge anybody who disagreed with her school of thought that men should parcipate in house chores

The actress’ anger was caused by a comment on Twitter that shamed a married man for assisting his wife in sweeping the house

Anita took to social media to post a lengthy video criticising all men and women who believe housework is only for females

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph was not having it when she replied to a post on Twitter that condemned men who assisted their partners or loved ones with housework.

The movie star took to Instagram to express her displeasure on such perception in this modern age and time.

Anita encouraged mothers to raise their sons in a way that will make them perceive housework as a necessity for everyone.

She also told women not to allow themselves to be used as slaves because of how some men feel about maintaining the home.

"It’s a long video, please listen Mothers, please train your boys well, teach them that it’s ok to help in the house. Also, tell them that women are not slaves. I think upbringing causes this Abi na I don’t understand why you tell people how to live SMH."

In the video Anita posted she roar at men saying:

"Masculinity kill you there. So a man doing chores at home is a problem? Go abroad and see men engage in house chores."

The movie star further advised men to do anything they can to always keep their home in peace because at the end of the day, the home is always there resting place.

Social media users react to Anita’s post

iam_ifyrose:

"That's why I keep blessing my husband every single day... That man dey try!!!"

realsusanpeters:

"Tell them ooo , wrong mentality. Na the slavery mentality wey dey worry some of them."

emekaokoye14:

"Nothing is bad in a man doing house chores."

bianca_14325:

"You wan kill me for my mama. Me wey never wash clothes since I got married.i never touch that washing machine. That one is for oga.in this house there is division of labour..you see kitchen ? Oga no dey near am cause he no sabi any kitchen duty.to boil water sef na wahala.but he cleans and sweeps cause his a clean freak.so you dont tell me that bullsh*t.we help each other with the chores but you see clothes ? Nah not me ooo.ThankGod for the kind of man I married.inukwanum."

eguonoemuraishe:

"A man true happiness can only come when he helps the wife in taking care of the home and children, some men are so proud and who’s going to love a man like that? Hell."

chikel_rhinestones_world:

"I wish the friend is someone like my husband, the kind of reply he will get will make him mind his business forever."

hills_diaries:

"I just taya. So I shouldn't do the dishes or home shores because I'm married? Even ndi ocha couples dey share who go cook and even get kids ready for school and all that. Ndi isi ojii, we too do abeg."

