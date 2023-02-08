The drama between Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti and his colleague in the industry, PSquare, has continued to take new dimensions

While blasting PSquare’s Peter Okoye on his Instagram story, Seun also used the opportunity to speak on the top three presidential candidates

According to Seun Kuti, anybody who votes for Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar or Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a fool

Popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has continued to blow hot on social media while having a back-and-forth with PSquare’s Peter Okoye over politics.

It all started when Seun Kuti called Peter Obi an opportunist in a viral interview, and many Nigerians disagreed with his stance.

Seun then called out PSquare’s Peter in another Instagram live video and shared posts on his stories where he bashed the music star, a popular Peter Obi supporter.

Seun Kuti blasts people who will vote for Tinubu, Atiku or Peter Obi. Photos: @bigbirdkuti, @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

While blasting PSquare, Seun also used the opportunity to make it clear that he is not supporting any of the three popular presidential candidates.

According to Seun, anybody who votes for Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar or Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a big fool.

Fela’s son added that the people are lazy and desperate and it is why politicians are able to steal their money.

See a screenshot of Seun Kuti’s post below:

Seun Kuti causes stir as he blasts supporters of Atiku, Obi and Tinubu. Photo: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Seun Kuti blasts Peter Obi, Atiku and Tinubu amid drama with PSquare

Seun’s post went viral on social media and it got some people talking. Read some of their comments below:

fitnfabdami:

"Seun talks a lot of “intelligent rubbish”. Aside from rabble-rousing, what is his own suggested alternative?"

callmee_will:

"Even if that's PO, aren't they all politicians who would find themselves in each others company every now and then, should they be mortal enemies from time?… You really think there are no good ppl in governance or political offices who actually do what’s right?? or who do all they can but can’t make significant difference cos of how bad the system is??? …...Next pls."

king_dinomaris:

"Okay no problem, Oya tell me who I go vote for now?"

_gazaofficial:

"But the man here is not even OBI and it has been clarified time and time again.."

savvy_pearl:

"Seun kuti and his constant need to ‘stand-out’ it’s sooooo tired… rest please."

candy_sleek_1:

"You should have come out and contest your self because as long as I’m concerned Peter OBI is the best candidate so far."

_vanny_wf:

"That’s not even Peter Obi."

symplymillie:

"That’s not even Peter Obi na."

romanranking:

"So who’s his preferred candidates, he should hit the nail on the head instead of beating around the bush."

Source: Legit.ng