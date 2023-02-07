A Nigerian man who has been living in Spain has broken down in tears after returning to his home country

In a post shared on Twitter, it was revealed that the man had been outside the country for about 15 whole years

Sadly, he returned after years of sending money to his family, only to find out that they didn't establish anything for him

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerians gathered in the early hours of the morning to console an abroad returnee who was so full of emotions.

Apparently, he had been gone for 15 whole years to hustle and raise money for himself and his family.

Nigerian man tears up after returning from Spain Photo Credit: @inzaghi1

Source: Twitter

For the past 15 years, he had been sending money to his family in Nigeria to build a house for him. Sadly, upon his return, he found out that they didn't.

Inzaghi1 shared the story on Twitter with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"8.30am: A man is crying & screaming in Oregun, apparently he just came back from Spain & all the money he’s been sending to his people to build a house is no where to be found.

"He said he’s been gone for 15yrs and his mother & brothers have nothing to show him. People are in traffic & foot soldiers have gathered, I had to roll down to see what’s going on.

"I haven’t seen a man cry this much, he said he feels naked and empty. All his life savings gone, he sent them money to build his personal house and 4 flats so they can earn income."

Social media reactions

Ona Dara said:

"This is horrible. Sad that this still happens. Theres no way he could have imagined they would do this but due diligence doesn't hurt. Surprise check-ins and sending unrelated friends or contacts or a lawyer to check in would help."

The Dedunmola reacted:

"I understand people want to have something at 'home' but home can be anywhere you make home. People should buy properties where they live. This rip off happens every time and it's sad! After 15 years."

Double Kay added:

"A "must-have" conversation for japa folks, take leave & travel down for a suprise visit even if it's your pastor/imam that is handling your project(s) back home."

See tweet below:

Nigerian man returns to wife after 8 years in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman simply identified as Hajia Nosimot has celebrated finally seeing her husband again after eight years of being apart.

Nosimot's husband has been in America during those years and she was more than excited as she received him at the airport. The excited woman shared the heartwarming video on TikTok and elicited reactions from netizens who celebrated their reunion.

A scene in the clip showed Nosimot's husband helping himself to a Nigerian delicacy in what appears to be an eatery. Nosimot also shared a loved-up photo they took together.

Source: Legit.ng