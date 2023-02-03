Popular Nigerian actor, Freddie Leonard, has lent his voice to the current situation of the country

The movie star dropped a comment on social media where he described Nigerians as spineless talkers

According to him, Nigeria will never be better as long as the people remain spineless and it caused an online buzz

Popular Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard, has now joined other Nigerians to speak on the state of the nation.

It is no longer news that a lot of Nigerians have been having a hard time due to the scarcity of a lot of things and its poor economy.

Freddie spoke on the situation by dropping a comment on social media where he called Nigerians spineless.

Actor Frederick Leonard called Nigerians spineless talkers. Photos: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

According to the movie star, a lot of Nigerians are spineless talkers. He then added that the country will never be better as long as people remain that way.

Freddie added that the leaders know this about their people and it is why they treat them the way they do.

In his words:

“We are indeed a country of spineless talkers. Sad these leaders know and that’s why they do us the way they do us. As long as we remain spineless, Nigeria will never get better, because freedom from bad, oppressive leaders is not free. #WeAreNotReadyYet.”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Netizens react as Freddie Leonard calls Nigerians spineless talkers

Read some reactions to the actor’s comment below:

veevogee:

"Nigeria’s last chance is the coming election, if they miss it, it's obituary for NIGERIA. It's either Peter Obi or no body else.... the situation in Nigeria has gone beyond party or tribe politics! We must join hands together to rescue the nation period!"

vivicaanuforo:

"He spoke my mind!!!! We never ready at allllll!!! That’s why someone like Tinubu can be presented us as a candidate in the first place."

jenycliff:

"Nigeria can be better if we stop being sentimental and ethnic bigotry. We know what is good in this country but we refused to do them."

nenye010:

"Voters registration period Asuu and federal government will plan a long Asuu strike so student will do their registrations at home. Few weeks to election they will call off the strike so the same students won’t vote because they know most of them will vote wisely . Asuu, police, judiciary, INec na the problem we get for this country."

everestofficial1:

"Election I thought all celebrities we come out with their full chest for a better nigeria but so many of them are fighting for their stomach."

olayeni02:

"This includes the celebrities as well. Spineless talkers. Some will say OBI on the internet and vote APC or PDP later."

Some people will still queue to vote those who brought hardship - Paul Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare, has lamented about the situation of things in the wake of the naira scarcity.

The music star complained about how Nigerians queue to do basic things such as buying fuel, registering and collecting PVCs, getting money from banks and more.

According to him, despite all of these, some people will still go and queue to vote for those who brought them suffering.

