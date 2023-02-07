Veteran fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has said that he owes no loyalty to anyone contesting for office in the upcoming elections

A video of the musician performing at an event captured the moment he made it clear that he was willing to go with the highest bidder

Osupa said it is left for God to judge everyone since most people are only concerned about enriching their pockets

Fuji maestro, Saheed Osupa, has made it clear that he belongs to everybody and belongs to no one ahead of the upcoming general elections.

A video from the fuji musician’s performance making the rounds on social media captured the moment he briefly poured out his heart.

Saheed Osupa does not have a preferred presidential candidate. Photo: @officialasiwajubat/@petergregoryobi/@aatikue/@kingsaheedosupa

Osupa decried those who have been attacking others simply because of who they have chosen to support as the country’s next president.

The singer, however, stressed that in his case, he plans to campaign for everyone that invites him and pays handsomely.

According to Osupa, it is left for God almighty to judge everyone by the works of their hands. He added that since everyone is about having a piece of the national cake, he only intends to follow suit.

Osupa said anyone who doesn’t want him to campaign for others must be willing to keep him loyal with money.

Social media users react to Osupa's comment

ashabiadefolake said:

“He cannot be part of the people that want a better country, to help in reshaping the country.So, if his parents are stealing, does it mean he has to carry gun himself too? This is so shameful. If something is going wrong in his household, this one will definitely add fuel, so that his home can burn to ground. Imagine! I don't blame him, you cannot have that kind of mass called belly and still have brain that reason and function well. Someone should tell him that, this country is only country he is a first class vitizen, any other countries he reside, he will forever be a second class citizen. Broda oponu!”

adorables_n_affodables said:

“Na wa o. Public display of ignorance & gre* d. If nuisance was a person...Nicheew.”

champneth said:

“See his mentality? What does he even know?”

jadesola said:

“This is really sad.”

chienia said:

“Ok,which message are you sending out.”

