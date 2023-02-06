Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Nigerian singer Tems who won a Grammy award

Tems' senior colleagues in the music industry have taken to social media with posts celebrating her win

The young lady has also made history as the first female Nigerian singer to bag the coveted award

Following her first win at the prestigious 65th Grammy Awards, Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has been celebrated both at home and abroad.

Tems made history as the first female Nigerian singer to win a Grammy with her feature on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Top female singers congratulate Tems

The win is a huge deal for the music industry especially female singers, and Tems' colleagues have celebrated and congratulated her.

Waje, Tiwa Savage, and Omawunmi who are pioneers of female stardom in the country took to their Instagram story channel with congratulatory posts. They all shared the young singer's photo.

See their posts below:

Nigerian female stars congratulate Tems

Tems spotted in video with Mary J Blige, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled on the red carpet after winning

Nigerian singer Tems received an overwhelming show of love and support from many in the online community.

Tems made history as the first female afrobeat artiste to win a Grammy Award. The singer snagged the prestigious award for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Videos that made the rounds on social media captured the moment Tems fully enjoyed her moment and was congratulated by some iconic international music stars.

Tems was seen exchanging warm pleasantries with DJ Khaled who also made sure to introduce her to his beautiful wife.

Burna Boy’s Last Last loses Best Global Music Performance category

A lot of Nigerians were hopeful that Burna Boy's 'global' hit single, Last Last would earn him another Grammy award.

Last Last was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category with four other songs.

Bayethe a South African tune by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode won the coveted category to the surprise of many.

In a post sighted online, Nigerians dug up a short clip of Bayethe music video, and shared their opinions about the win.

