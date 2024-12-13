A Nigerian lady has advised married women to be friendly to their husband's rich friends so they can benefit from them

In a video, the woman displayed the bundles of money which she received from her husband's friends and hailed them massively

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian woman has sparked a debate on social media with her controversial advice to married women.

She encouraged them to foster friendly relationships with their husband's wealthy friends, citing personal benefits.

Woman shows off bundles of cash

The woman, who shared a video showcasing bundles of cash received from her husband's friends, attributed her luxurious lifestyle to their generosity.

Her message posted via her account @doradoll_doll on TikTok emphasised the importance of building bridges, rather than creating tension.

In her words:

"I no dey follow una fight with my husband friends o. You don't use to give your husband's friends food or play with them when you see them abi. Yesterday because we went out. Count am.

"Befriend your husband's friends. They're not the one making your husband to cheat. Your husband is responsible for his action. When you see them, greet them very well. It's my husband's friends that are funding my lifestyle."

Reactions trail married woman's advice

TikTok users responded with mixed reactions, some praising her lifestyle and others criticising her approach.

@Ugegbe Oyibo asked:

"So cos of 420k you left the sisterhood ???"

@Whyte said:

"If I laugh with my husband friends. The next day i go return to my papa house."

@Cynthia Forsythe said:

"I dey cash out from my husband friends ooh. Na all of them dey marry me ooh."

@diadis_glamz said:

"All my brothers friends no dey gree come my brother house, his wife don follow all of the quarrel."

@Obastopaz said:

"My husband friends don choose me leave my husband sef oh."

@CHIKAMSO said:

"E good as them dey give you money. At least when they carry Babe give your husband you nor go complain."

@Big Mike said:

"My guy was cheating and he use to use us his friends to lie meanwhile we always complain about it n find way to help him, his gf caught him and told him to stay away from us. That we are the bad egg."

@High chief Dera added:

"Them fit still be one of her customers back then know whine yourself and know let anyone whine you if e go well for you enjoy."

Watch the video below:

Man gives gifts to late friend's widow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian woman who became a widow a year ago recounted how her late husband's club members paid her a visit.

They brought a bag of rice and cartons of noodles and juice for the woman and her young children.

Source: Legit.ng