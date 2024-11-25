Nigerian human AI Jarvis has spoken up after her ex shared a video of them on the company's online

The video went viral and drew tons of reactions online, considering Jarvis' relationship with Peller

The human AI has now taken to social media to break her silence while shedding light on a couple of things

Nigerian Human AI, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, has reacted after her ex-boyfriend shared a video of them together online.

Recall that Jarvis recently had surgery to take out the tumour in her cheek. Her close friend, Peller, stood by her side and updated fans accordingly while the procedure went on.

Recall that out of nowhere, Jarvis' ex shared an old video of them online. Because there was no time stamp, many took it the wrong way and slammed Jarvis for living a double life.

Recognizing the clip, the content creator went online to slam her ex, noting that the video was taken two years ago and that she is no longer that person.

She stated that people are allowed to think whatever they want about her, and it would not change who she is. Jarvis also pleaded with Peller not to be offended by the video.

Jarvis' clip trends, fans react

"Guy is still obsessed 😂😂😂😂."

"You shouldn't even be explaining, but I get the anger, though."

"How old is this girl sef? She don get boyfriends reach 10 nawa 😏."

"Okafor’s law no exist again?"

"Javelin or Jarvis , i think say you be smaller when never know something , Ex-2years years ago? Wow."

Jarvis' mouth tumour surgery reportedly removed

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian content creator Jarvis, aka Jadrolita, was been reported to have had successful surgery for her mouth tumour surgery.

Recall that the TikTok star announced to the public the condition of her swollen jawline and what must be done.

A recent video went viral showing the robot lady sitting on a bed and showing off the progress of her face.

