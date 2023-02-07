Tems’ international achievement with the Grammys is worth celebrating by all and sundry for breaking ground at this early stage of her career

Some of the Nigerian political founding fathers have differently shown their appreciation to Tems for putting the country's culture on a global scene

President Muhammad Buhari, in his congratulatory message, thanked the creative industry, particularly managers, producers, and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian politicians have tried to show their concern for the country’s growing music industry by sending out their goodwill messages to our latest Grammy Award-winning star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), is one of those who have recognised Tems international Feat.

Pictures of President Mohammed Buhari, Nigerian Singer Tems, APC presidential candidate Tinubu Credit: @mohammadubuhari, @temsbaby, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

1. Tinubu hails Tems

Tinubu dropped a congratulatory post for the songstress to mark Tems’ achievement via his Twitter handle on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former Lagos Governor praised Tems and congratulated her on her successful contribution to the hit song Wait for You, which featured American rap stars Future and Drake.

"I join other Nigerians in congratulating Temilade Openiyi aka Tems @temsbaby on winning the Grammy award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song "Wait for U" – featuring Future and Drake."

See Tinubu’s post below

2. Buhari salutes Tems

The President of the country, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), saluted Nigerian Afro-soul singer Tems on Monday for her creative prowess that led to his Grammy victory.

Buhari praised Tems for "showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, once again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence," according to a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, published on Monday on Punch.

President Muhammadu Buhari applauded all Nigerian nominees for this year's Grammy Awards, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passions with zeal and continuously reinventing global entertainment with creativity.

He also appreciated the creative industry, particularly managers, producers, and directors, for encouraging talents like Tems, who have taken Nigeria's culture and tourism to the global stage.

3. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki acknowledges Tems

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki recognised Afro-soul global star Tems for her record-breaking achievement.

In a tweet on Monday, the politician congratulated Tems for making history as the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artist to bag a Grammy award.

"Congratulations to the trailblazing Tems @temsbaby for making history as the first female Nigerian artist to receive a Grammy Award!"

See Bukola Saraki’s post below

Tems spotted in video with Mary J Blige, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled on the red carpet after winning

Nigerian singer Tems received an overwhelming show of love and support from many in the online community.

Tems made history as the first female afrobeat artiste to win a Grammy Award. The singer snagged the prestigious award for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Videos that made the rounds on social media captured the moment Tems fully enjoyed her moment and was congratulated by some iconic international music stars.

Tems was seen exchanging warm pleasantries with DJ Khaled who also made sure to introduce her to his beautiful wife.

Source: Legit.ng