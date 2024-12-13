The chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, wore his party hat as he attended the end-of-the-year event of his company

He graced the occasion with his wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu, and they showed their social side at the fun-filled event

Singers Olamide, Phyno, and others made the guests at the party whine their waists as they danced to the rhythm of the music

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu was in a happy mood as he attended UBA's end-of-the-year party with his wife Dr. Awele Elumelu.

Tony Elumelu, wife dance at UBA's end-of-year event. Image credit: @tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

The event was held on Thursday night, December 12, 2024, in Lagos, and it was a display of music, dance, and other fun vibes.

On his Instagram stories, Tony, who is the chairman of the bank, wore a simple but classy outfit with his wife, and they danced excitedly while the artistes performed.

Singers Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide; Chibuzo Ezege, aka Phyno; and John Udomboso, aka Yung John, among others, were on the ground to thrill the attendees.

Several netizens observed how Mrs Elumelu danced and they hailed the couple for their interesting vibes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as UBA's Tony Elumelu parties hard

Check out some of the reactions as Tony Elumelu and his wife have fun at UBA's end-of-the-year party below:

@Wramiat_nakina_:

"Those shades got him feeling Himself a little differently this time, he’s in space."

@ukainmargaret:

"His beautiful wife got hot steps."

@salome_global_service:

"Awele has stepped up the game."

@etslesther:

"Mrs Elumelu came prepared this year. I love it."

@darkmuffeen:

"Hardworking man. He’s got steeze mehn .He knows when to party and when to work."

@goodfoodnaija:

"This man is a vibe."

@ade_jaiy:

"If work hard and play was a person."

Tony Elumelu and wife dance at UBA's party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony and his wife shocked onlookers with a video showing their lovely dance moves last year.

At the 2023 United Bank for Africa (UBA) end-of-year gala, the affluent couple impressed many with their dance skills.

The videos of Tony and his wife went viral and had netizens dropping their takes about the couple.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng