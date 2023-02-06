The 65th Grammy Awards held on February 5 in Los Angeles, and as expected, winners emerged

While some artistes or groups ended up with multiple awards, others didn't win the categories they were nominated for

The fact that Burna Boy's Last Last did not win the Best Global Music Performance category was met with mixed reactions

A lot of Nigerians were hopeful that Burna Boy's 'global' hit single, Last Last would earn him another Grammy award.

Last Last was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category with four other songs.

Last Last loses to Bayethe at the 65th Grammy Photo credit: @wouterkellerman/@burnaboygram

Bayethe a South African tune by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode won the coveted category to the surprise of many.

In a post sighted online, Nigerians dug up a short clip of Bayethe music video, and shared their opinions about the win.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's loss

hemmydahfilmz:

"This is well deserved Original African culture sound."

mhedkidboss:

"Oh C’mon guys, that was original African sound, then deserve it abeg "

wilsoneeelder:

"I’ll say it again that the Grammy is the most politicized music award show ever."

yemzo_rhymzo:

"The song is very original the western world appreciates more of what they know they don't have/can't offer."

seanvibesofficial:

"When we talk am when them do am to wiz una dy laugh now e done reach una turn e remain 30bg fans to cry because one day e go still happen to them they will find tears them no see am."

parixbobo:

"Same thing dem did to wizkid? forget does scam people ooo."

godmanpg:

"Make una check the song wey collect am from BigWiz last year "

ameehrr._:

"Bcos oyinbo dey the video na why"

Tems makes history as 1st female Afrobeats artiste to win a Grammy

It was indeed a beautiful moment of celebration for Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems following her first win at the prestigious Grammy Awards.

The 65th edition of the annual award ceremony went down on February 5, and Tems was among the lucky winners of the night.

The lady made history as the first female Nigerian singer to win a Grammy and it was all for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

