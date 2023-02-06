Nigeria’s Tems had a moment of her life over the weekend as she attended the 65th Grammy Awards and got to meet some international music icons

Videos making the rounds online captured the moment Tems had her moment with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Mary J Blige following her major win

Nigerians couldn’t help but gush over the singer, with many praising her for making the country and her fans super proud

Nigerian singer Tems is currently receiving an overwhelming show of love and support from many in the online community.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Tems made history as the first female afrobeat artiste to win a Grammy Award. The singer snagged the prestigious award for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Tems meets Mary J Blige, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled at Grammys. Photo: @goldmynetv

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the moment Tems fully enjoyed her moment and was congratulated by some iconic international music stars.

Tems was seen exchanging warm pleasantries with DJ Khaled who also made sure to introduce her to his beautiful wife.

Tems exchanges pleasantries with Rick Ross, Mary J Blige

Another clip captured the moment rap star Rick Ross exchanged a firm handshake with Tems while acknowledging her recent win.

While the music star was posing for pictures, R&B queen, Mary J Blige spotted Tems and didn’t hesitate to approach and exchange pleasantries with her.

Tems was caught off guard but she maintained her composure and posed with the iconic music diva for pictures.

Nigerians react to video of Tems

tarian_vibes said:

"Look at her, no wig. Our ladies will wear 500k wigs on head that’s not worth a dime ."

kevcuteeofficial said:

"Success attracts many friends.just make yourself worth knowing."

lyn4shizzle said:

"Its how everyone knows who Tems is and even stanning."

imejj01 said:

"Congrats to her for people discrediting her look...she's trying as much as possible to be African ❤️which her unique wig isn't our thing."

kokorbk_ said:

"A whole Dj Khalid ask can I hug you but you wey be bro Khalid go Dey expect person wife to hug you."

mide_fwesh said:

"Nah she gan gan be mummy of Lagos."

Tems meets Beyonce, Jay Z as she attends Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.

The clips sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.

