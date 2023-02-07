In the past two years, Tems got the opportunity to work with top international stars, and that has pushed her to make history

The singer bagged her first Grammy award on February 5 and is now the first Nigerian female and afrobeat singer to achieve the feat

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Tems revealed what the win means to her and how her song was sampled

Following her record-breaking feat, Tems in an interview revealed what taking home a Grammy award means to her.

Tems won the award for 'Best Melodic Rap Performance' with her feature on American rapper Future's Wait For You alongside Canadian rapper Drake.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer noted that there is still more to come from her, and her first Grammy is just the beginning.

Tems speaks on Grammy win Photo credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The fresh Grammy award-winning artiste expressed how great it felt to have worked with some of the people who were on her playlist five years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apparently, the song that gave Tems her huge win was taken from her track, and on how she felt about her song being sampled and getting to work with Future and co, the singer revealed she felt amazing, and she thought it was incredible the way the whole song came together.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tems interview

djlindalexy:

"Love this interview @rollingstone . So chill and conversational. Congrats, Tems! Nice job, Delisa! "

brummerone:

"There’s a category for Best Melodic Rap Performance.. huh!"

infamouseli92:

"Beautiful."

APC's Tinubu congratulates Tems

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu caused quite a stir on social media with one of his latest tweets.

The official handle of the politician on Twitter joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate and congratulate Tems for becoming the first female Nigerian and afrobeat singer to bring home the coveted Grammy award.

The congratulatory post made the rounds on social media and generated hilarious reactions and questions from netizens.

Many people were convinced the politician didn't type the post and had no idea who Tems was, while others dragged him for trying to use Tems' win as an election tactic.

Source: Legit.ng