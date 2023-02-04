Actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has taken legal steps against actress, Sarah Martins, over a photoshopped image shared during the Christmas season

Martins’ version of the photo initially shared by May featured her husband and his second wife, Judy Austin

Martins was accused of making defamatory statements against May during an Instagram live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze

The actress risks a N500 million lawsuit upon failure to meet the demands from May’s legal representatives

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Businesswoman and actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has stirred reactions on social media after taking legal steps against actress, Sarah Martins.

Recall that during the festive season, Legit.ng reported that Martins took to Instagram with an altered version of a family Christmas photo shared by May.

May Edochie slams actress Sarah Martins with N500m lawsuit. Photo: @mayyuledochie/@officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

May and her children were spotted in the original version, however, Martins went the extra mile of having Yul and his second family, Judy and son, photoshopped into the image. As if that was not enough, she proceeded to caption the photo: “beautiful family, as it should be”.

Weeks after the photo went live, May recently shared court documents on Instagram while notifying the public of legal steps that would be taken against others who smear her image.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Apart from the photoshop incident, Martins was equally accused of uttering defamatory statements against May during an Instagram live session held with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

May’s lawyer demanded an unreserved apology and immediate retraction of her utterances and publication on social media. The actress is also expected to issue proper clarification anytime her false utterances and publication resurface, and give assurances against repeating such in future.

Upon failure to meet the demands spelt out by May’s legal representatives, Martins risks a N500 million lawsuit.

See May’s post below:

May Edochie's followers react

egcentland said:

"Oh boy, marry an educated and a smart woman oo. E get why. Way to go queen."

elizabethextraordinaire said:

"Gbam! Yul too should be sued for supporting the post and saying 'May Zukwanike'... yul u dey ment! Mumu."

couplestherapies said:

"I love this. Even Ms Judy can also be sued . The charge is alienation of affection. Lawyers hope I’m right?"

dorisbessong said:

"Don't underestimate the power of a quiet woman she's a peaceful woman but don't touch her because she knows her right I love you Queen May and I will always."

izukpoi said:

"Madam,you should desist from writing this genre of letter.Your battle was fought by people and you should allow them finish it than retaining services of lawyers who.will taint you image.This letter is unnecessary.Take care of your kids and be focused."

marian_agb1 said:

"Her daughter liking this post tells what the children have been going through since this drama."

gozie__okeke said:

"You are gradually losing everything due to social media hype, these guys where not there when you married but little mistake from your husband you turn tiger, clap for yourself and watch how you will loss both your marriage and home and these hypes, fans and followers will leave you and blame your stupidity."

May Edochie sparks reactions with end-of-the-year post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, penned an end-of-year motivational message to her fans and followers.

May advised her fans to hold their head high and worry less about the trials that came with 2022 and instead be grateful to God.

She also appreciated many of those who were great support systems in her journey this year, which stirred reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng