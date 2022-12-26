Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was noticeably missing in a family Christmas photo shared by his first wife, May

The actor has now reacted on social media after an overzealous fan photoshopped him, his second wife and their child into the photo initially posted by May

Netizens had mixed reactions to the photo with some calling on the Nollywood actor to let the matter rest

Nollywood movie star Yul Edochie has reacted online after an overzealous fan went the extra mile to put a smile on his face.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Edochie’s first wife shared the family’s official Christmas photo but he was the only family member missing.

Yul Edochie Judy Austin and son included inside family Christmas photo. Photo: @yuledochie/@officialsarahmartins

Hours after the photo went viral online, a fan photoshopped the actor, his second wife Judy Austin and their child inside the photo posted by May.

“Yes oo Sarah. As it should be. Beautiful family. Blessed man with blessed family. Everybody will be living in peace, love and jolly. May Zukwanuike,” the actor wrote.

See the photoshopped image below:

Social media users react

omotola_aji said:

"To think I used to respect and like this man bcos of his voice. Now his voice is sounding like ero ilogi to me."

mztee007 said:

"I hate that this man went from All that to this. There’s really a thin line between having sense and just being plain right dull because."

lydiavalentina9 said:

"May leave this man for your own peace of mind.I strongly believe God has a special package for you ."

lin_glo said:

"Yul continue to dream of a family where everyone lives in love peace and unity. Na only for your dream."

mariaudenwachi said:

"It was not his 1st wife, May, that posted this nor did she even like the post, so why is Yul saying "May rest"? This is very disrespectful for no reason."

Source: Legit.ng