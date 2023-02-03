Actress Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, is currently in Lagos, Nigeria and she seems to be having a jolly good time

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page with some lovely photos showing how she spent time at a cool hangout spot in the city

Followers and supporters who followed Funsho’s marital drama were camped in the comment section with words of encouragement

Funsho Adeoti, the wife of media executive, Kazim Adeoti, and senior wife to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has given netizens a peek into how she is spending her time in Nigeria.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the businesswoman arrived in Lagos some days ago and happily shared an update on her Instagram page.

Actress Mercy Aigbe's senior wife cruises Lagos in style. Photo: @asiwajucouture/@realmercyaigbe

A recent set of pictures shared by Fnsho captured her posing stylishly in a two-piece outfit nicely matched with a pair of designer sneakers.

From indications, the yuppie mummy had visited a nice hangout spot in the city as some ‘oyinbo’ guests were spotted in one of the photos shared on her page.

Funsho accompanied the post with a caption in which she stressed the importance of trying to get more out of life regardless of what comes one’s way.

See her post below:

Funsho’s followers react

_lamlatbello said:

"I didn't regret getting blocked for this Damsel! Because you are living your life to the fullest, Alhamudulillahi robil almeen for you and yours."

popcultures_fashion said:

"You are a very strong and intelligent woman I admire your humility… God will restore what the devil took from you hundreds fold In Jesus Name… ."

olatundunalebiosu said:

"Beautiful you Sis. Enjoy your stay. Be careful out there and have a safe trip back."

mosunmolaosunde said:

"You’re right.May the lord continue to keep and uphold you and your children.It will always be well with you.."

mercyjames23 said:

"U and May are really inspiring women to be strong wallahi."

