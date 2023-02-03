Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has flaunted her PVC after going through a rigorous process to get it

Details on the actress’ PVC have stirred reactions as it revealed her date of birth as April 30, 1996, which means she would be 27 in 2023

Responding to a follower who raised an eyebrow about it, Jemina claimed she told INEC to reduce her age

Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde is all set to exercise her right in the forthcoming general elections as she took to social media to show off her Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

Jemima expressed excitement for being able to get her PVC as she revealed it took her three weeks to get it.

Jemima Osunde says she is ready to vote. Credit: @jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of her PVC, she wrote:

“I’ve gotten my PVC!!!!! Eba mi yin oluwa logoooo. OMG! I’m so happy ❤️ After about 3 weeks of hullabaloo, I got my PVC and I get to vote! There’s no better time than NOW to exercise that right.

"We are tired abeg! No light, no fuel, no CASH! This is punishment and I personally do not deserve it.”

See her post below:

Jemima Osunde’s age stirs reactions

According to the details on the actress' PVC, she was born on April 30, 1996, meaning she would be 27 this year.

Jemima while responding to a follower who asked questions about her age claimed she told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reduce her age, which they did.

The netizen identified as kslend_ wrote:

"Na your true age be that?? 1996."

Jemima Osunde wrote in her response:

"@kslend_ no, I asked INEC to reduce it for me and they did."

See their exchange below:

Screenshot of chat between Jemima Osunde and a follower. Credit: @jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

