Peller has given us an insight into what to expect from Funke Akindele's new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa

The TikTok influencer was also present at the grand movie premiere of the accomplished movie star

However, a video shared by Peller showed him teasing Funke Akindele about something she did in her movie

Funke Akindele's movie premiere has been on the lips of Nigerian netizens non-stop since last night.

The star-studded event, which was held in Lagos, Nigeria, was fun, to say the least, as all who mattered in the entertainment industry were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat, who was also present at the event, created a scene online after he teased the movie actress about kissing in the movie. Funke Akindele, in response, gave him a subtle smack on his head while she rebuked him over his bad grammar.

Peller charged all those who wanted to see Funke Akindele kissing to watch the movie once it's out in cinemas.

Many online users found the money cute, and some urged them to make a movie together.

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Read some reactions below:

@cee_dollar001:

"So nah that kissing side you see watch 😂😂😂."

@beckybillonz28:

"Every body loves jenifa ❤️😍🙌🔥🔥."

@_bigpresh_:

"Aunty Funke don see Pikin wey she born with her bad English 😂😂😂😂😂."

@selfless_lucy:

"And when you finally meet TINIBU, tell am say we talk say na President him be ,him no be God😒."

@tage999_:

"Peller they wear oversize suite😢."

@geebest00:

"She is not aunty point of correction you will call her mummy."

@hollar_reeks:

"Finally, I can’t wait to see you two speaking like that! 😂."

@iyanshawty:

"Peller and his Mentor 😂😂🙌🏾😍❤️."

@lightupboi_:

"You don see your mama for the industry 😂 make una Dey peller together. I will love to see both of you do something together. Keep winning champ 🙌."

Funke Akindele vibes with TikTok influencers

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele had so much fun at her movie premiere, which took place on December 8, 2024.

Many entertainment industry stars were spotted at the actress' event, as she took them on a journey into the world of 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.

A video of Akindele chilling and vibing with TikTok influencers like Peller warmed the hearts of many netizens.

