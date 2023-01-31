Popular Nigerian skit maker, Sydney Talker, has become the proud owner of a brand new car to the joy of fans

The comedian took to his social media page to show off his new ride in lovely photos and a video

According to Sydney, he got another zero mileage car and netizens celebrated with him in the comment section

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Sydney Talker, caused an online buzz after showing off his latest new ride on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the obviously excited comedian shared a series of photos and a video of the car.

Sydney, who was spotted at a Mikano car store was seen taking poses with his new ride and he explained in his caption that it is a zero mileage vehicle.

Sydney Talker shares snaps of new car. Photos: @sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Got another zero mileage .”

See his photos and video below:

Congratulations pour in for Sydney Talker from fans

Shortly after the skit maker shared snaps of his new ride online, a number of his celebrity colleagues and fans took to his comment section to celebrate with him. Read some of their comments below:

cubana_chiefpriest:

"Congrats bro "

teminikan__:

"Congratulations dearie"

thecuteabiola:

"Congratulations one of the greatest influencer "

official_shirleycurvy:

"Congrats this is beautiful ❤️"

dehbombom_:

"This money we go make am oo Congratulations Sydney"

dannydokubo:

"From today I go dey do skit"

_chi_nonso:

"Abga baller "

