Upcoming Nigerian rapper and hypeman King Zephyr talks about his career, family and the growth of the entertainment industry in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state

Zephyr also shares an untold experience he can never forget that he had with his friend, famous skit maker Mr Funny, aka Sabinus

He also spoke about his love for Hip-hop and why the genre is struggling in Nigeria at the moment

Young upcoming multi-talented presenter, rapper and hypeman Inebiri Theophilus Bubaralayefa, better known by his stage name King Zephyr talks about his childhood, family, career and lifelong friendships the entertainment industry gave him that he would forever cherish.

King Zephyr in a tell-it-all chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa shared some of his worst experiences as an entertainer and why he holds his friend Sabinus in very high esteem.

Upcoming hypeman King Zephyr shares fond memories of himself and Sabinus growing up in Port Harcourt Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@ikingzephyr

Source: Instagram

The Bayelsa state-born hypeman talks about his career and why he is focusing on only two elements of his career as an entertainer:

"Two things got all my focus, presenting and hyping. Trust me, a man that masters both act can do a lot, for example event hosting and many more."

The rise of the entertainment industry in Port-Harcourt

Zephyr spoke about the explosive growth the entertainment industry has witnessed in the capital of Rivers state over the last decade. He declared Port Harcourt as the Lagos of the south.

The hypeman revealed the driving force behind the growth of the entertainment industry in PH that has produced the likes of Sabinus, Omah Lay, Iyanya, Tacha and Ajebo Hustlers etc.

"PH is like the Lagos of the south. No city can compete with Lagos, not even Abuja with all the money. Lagos is still Lagos. However, there are a thousand and one talents here in the south. And the hunger here to succeed is more because the resources are limited in terms of support and opportunities for people to showcase themselves. Entertainment in PH is gradually building due to the collaborative efforts of the youths who are giving it the push. Most of our elders are more concerned about politics than investing in entertainment like it happens in Lagos."

Mastering my craft as a presenter and a hypeman

"One thing all of these trades have in common is they involve talking. I’m still in that art of mastering my craft and getting better. Another thing is the composure you have to put out, I can’t give the hypeman vibe when hosting a business summit. I practice and create the environment in my head depending on the type of event I have, then boom! I step out."

Growing up with Sabinus and knowing him before the fame

King Zephyr also spoke about his relationship with famous comic and skit maker Sabinus. He shared what it was like growing up with him in the entertainment industry in Port Harcourt:

"I will always refer to Sabinus as my guy because he’s a good man that doesn’t let success mess with his relationship with the people he grew up with in the entertainment industry. As a rapper, we had a couple of shows together. I was also part of the people that held it down in his first ever event “Oh My Ribs” back then in Uniport. He’s my guy and he’s a good man. I have known him for years. "

The hypeman also shared that Mr Funny has always been a person that hates getting cheated and would fight with the last drop of blood in his body if anybody tries to reap him off.

He shared a story about a particular incident where Oga Sabinus led a revolt and ensured that he got paid alongside other entertainers at the event after performing at a show:

"One time we were invited for a show in PH and was promised to be paid after the show but the organizers ran away with our money, Sabinus slept at the hotel reception. Myself, Dandizzy, Mr Funny, Zenlifestyle and others. No be small wahala that night. Funny was like the leader of the gang agitating seriously for our money, no be small shout that night. Later, in the morning, N10,000 was brought for us all to share and Funny found a way to share among everybody.

Why hip-hop is struggling in Nigeria

Zephyr also spoke about hip-hop, his third love, apart from hyping and presenting:

"Hip-hop is struggling in Nigeria and it will continue to be so because it’s actually not our culture. You can’t say juju, highlife and Afrobeat muaic which have gained more fans in recent years are struggling in Nigeria because that’s our culture and what ain’t yours can’t be fully utilized. Hip-hop is a borrowed culture from the black Americans. See I’ll give it to Nigerians for even holding it down till this point."

Women play a significant role in the rise and fall of a man, so I am always cautious in my relationship with them:

"Lol, I’m currently in a relationship and for a man who wants to hit and clinch the title of success, one woman is enough. I mostly convert them to my friends because women play a major role in lifting men and also bringing them down."

