Comedian Sabinus recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by his woman, Ciana

The pretty lady took to her Instagram page with an adorable photo of both of them and she penned a heartfelt note to Sabinus

Other clips shared on TikTok captured the lovers rocking wedding bands as they danced around, and netizens are wondering if they have already gotten married

Nigerian skit maker, Sabinus, recently clocked a new age and his woman, Ciana, was among those who went all out to celebrate him on social media.

Ciana took to Instagram with a cute picture in which she was captured alongside the birthday boy.

Sabinus' lover marks his birthday with a cute video. Photo: @ciana_chapman

Source: Instagram

She accompanied the picture with a heartfelt note in which she appreciated all the beautiful memories they have made together and wished him a happy celebration.

"Thank you for all the priceless memories we have made together. I can’t wait to experience more of this world with you. Here’s to another year of love, laughter and more late night gossip," she wrote.

See the post below:

Interestingly, other romantic videos shared on TikTok captured Sabinus and his woman dancing around in the house. Netizens who watched the clip couldn’t help but notice wedding bands on their fingers and many wondered if they have tied the knot.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

hes__black said:

"She the show the ring,she want make sabinwa side chicks them see am well."

andymoore_g said:

"Lol secure your man babe."

hermoodswingss said:

"She’s so pretty, Love it for Her. That Money lip sync bit was hilarious. Mrs Sabinus passed the vibe check. "

fabulosgloria said:

"For those saying just get money and a woman will marry you, if you have been following Sabinus for a while you will know they have been dating since he was in PH (he never blow). She has been his longtime girlfriend. He has talked about her many times and posts her on her bdays. This is an example of a lady who began with a man and it worked for her. Congrats to them."

facesbyifeh said:

"Imagine marrying sabinus you never stop laughing."

