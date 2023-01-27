Popular Nigerian Skit maker and singer is not ashamed to be referred to as ugly as he comes harder at those who do so

The Machala crooner passed his message through one of Mr Jollof's viral videos as he showed off his pretty woman

Carter Efe, who has gradually learned the skill of using his otter looks to stir reactions online, was met with what he planned for

Popular Nigerian comedian-turn-singer Carter Efe and his bae have continued to buzz the internet.

The two love birds sure know how to trigger reactions amongst netizens, last time it was the comedian’s girlfriend who sparked the noise around Carter Efe’s otter looks, while social media users took it from there as if they were waiting for such an opportunity.

Pictures of Carter Efe with girlfriend Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe has taken his time to address those who refer to him as ugly as he flaunts his beautiful damsel.

Look at Carter Efe’s post for those calling him ugly

Social media users react to Carter Efe’s post

healthertainer:

"@mr.jollof_ please o! Man fit fine still get money o!!!!! We want beauty plus money."

nastyblaq:

"Precious I really hope u are seeing cos this could have been us but nooooo u wan make I buy u RANGE ROVER first. "

7119austin:

"Low budget jada and big wiz. "

tosmax_9:

"Kizzdaniel and wizzy no get money ? And they fine pass 20 people."

princess_joy.a:

"God when carter don love up and I still single. "

biggest_brown_:

"Nobody give excuses pass man when day quick come. "

Carter Efe acquires 2nd Benz weeks after buying old one, netizens react

Popular skit maker Carter Efe sparked reactions on social media with the new car he just bought himself.

The comedian, who in December 2022 bought his first Benz, splurged millions on another one just a few weeks later.

Carter's former Benz was a black one, and the skit maker has added a white one to his garage.

Zicsaloma gifts friend one of his old cars after acquiring new Benz

Zicsaloma got Nigerians emotional and shedding tears of happiness on behalf of his friend Max Crony.

In a video that went viral on social media, Zicsaloma revealed that his latest car, a Benz is his dream car.

On why he chose to give Max Crony the car, the skit maker noted that he understudied his colleague before his own break, and he doesn't like the fact that Crony comes to locations to shoot in an Uber.

Source: Legit.ng