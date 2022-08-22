Official legal documents exclusively obtained by Legit.ng have shown that Nigerian comedian, Sabinus has officially instituted lawsuits against Friesland Foods WAMCO and UAC

This is coming a few months after the ace skit maker threatened to sue the two companies over alleged copyright infringement for the use of his works without permission

Stanley Alieke, lawyer to Sabinus told Legit.ng that the suits were filed two weeks ago after the parties concerned failed to reach an out-of-court settlement

Official legal documents exclusively sent to Legit.ng indicates that ace skit maker, Sabinus has gone ahead to institute legal action against Friesland Foods WAMCO Limited and UAC for alleged copyright infringement.

The court papers show that the suits were filed at the Abuja Federal High Court on the 16th of August, 2022.

The new court documents show that the comedian is demanding N1.5b. Photo credit: Twitter/@mrfunny and Instagram/@mrfunny and Stanley Alieke.

Source: UGC

Also, the documents show that Sabinus is demanding N500 million from UAC Foods for allegedly using his famous "the way I calculate things in my life" posture without permission.

Sabinus is also demanding the sum of N1 billion from Friesland Foods WAMCO Limited for allegedly using his slogan "something hooge" in its advertisement without permission.

How it all started

Indications emerged in May that Sabinus was going to sue the two companies for the mentioned allegations of copyright infringements after it came to light they allegedly used his works without permission.

But the latest legal documents finally confirm that the action has been instituted.

Speaking to Legit.ng, the lead counsel to Sabinus, Stanley Alieke Esq said the suits were eventually filed in August after the concerned parties failed to reach an out-of-court settlement.

His words:

"The pre-action notice trended sometime earlier on, but this is the suit proper. Maybe bloggers mistook what trended ealier as the suit, but the suit was just instituted last week as they can't secure out-of-court settlement."

See the court documents below:

Sabinus is seeking redress for damages. Photo credit: Stanley Alieke Esq.

Source: Original

The suit is alleging copyright infringement. Photo credit: Stanley Alieke Esq.

Source: Original

Source: Legit.ng