Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus, continue to make headlines over his birthday which took place on January 30

The funny man in a bid to entertain his fans also put up a video of how he marked his birthday outside Nigeria

Sabinus went on a boat cruise, visited other fun places and also created hilarious scenes during his trip, which stirred reactions

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Mr Funny also known as Oga Sabinus has taken to social media to recount how marked his birthday on Monday, January 30.

Sabinus, who have won the hearts of many Nigerians through his funny skits took to his Facebook page to share a sweet video of how it all went down.

Oga Sabinus goes on a birthday vacation in another African country. Credit: @mrfunny1

The skit maker, who revealed he travelled out of Nigeria to an unspecified African country for the celebration shared moments of him on the sea as he went on a special boat cruise.

Another clip showed Sabinus in an area which looked like a zoo where he met a boy carrying a snake.

The skit maker revealed he was asked to hang the snake on his neck but ran from the place out of fear

Watch the video below:

Fans gush about Sabinus' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Anyidons:

"Na rough play jaree happy birthday investor sabinus."

Yinks:

"Oga sabinus happy birthday, met a Nigerian lady she said you are her elder brother."

Mr Randy:

"Happy birthday boss I used to be a very big fan of yours, but now I'm a whole air conditioner..."

Idris Garba:

"Sabinwa February babies una birthday no pure at all no new Nair's note i for spray money 4u anyway best birthday wishes age gracefully and be blessed."

Elikem Sewordor:

"Good you brought out the investor vibes in you.... Happy birthday InvestOr."

Source: Legit.ng