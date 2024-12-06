Seun Kuti Reacts To Davido's Comment About Nigerian's Economy in Video: "Leave OBO Alone"
- Nigerian singer and last son of Fela Kuti, Seun, has shared his take on Davido's recent comment about the country's economy
- Recall that Davido had initially advised Nigerians in America not to relocate to the country as the economy was 'in shambles'
- Reacting to the superstar musician's take, Seun Kuti stated that many don't love what Davido said because he spoke the truth
Davido commented on the country's economy a couple of days ago but is still attracting attention on social media.
The recent personality to weigh into the matter is Seun Kuti, who has been on a hiatus for a few weeks recently.
According to Seun Kuti, the majority kicked against Davido's comment about Nigeria's economy because they knew it was the truth.
The singer said Davido uttered the same comment that he, his father, and his brother have been saying for years, and no one takes them seriously.
However, because Davido belongs to that class, it had more effect on the masses. He also warned the singer that he might be stepping on toes and that he should be ready for what might come.
Seun also touched on some political points to back up his claims, stating that capitalism has been ruling for years.
Watch the video here:
Kuti, citing his grand keth Olufunmilayo as an example, mentioned that she was hated because of her approach to capitalism, which was why they hated her.
Reactions to Seun Kuti's comment about Davido
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the singer's comments.
@lumen5000:
"Davido is their father."
@UTDvicton:
"We miss Fela ."
@Omaggggg12:
"This guy mouth go dey smell."
@oilgas25:
"I go just sit down dey watch seun 8 minutes video una no well."
@EdwinRomanus:
"He should leave David alone."
@azfazz1:
"We miss u Seun longest time."
