Nigeria’s upcoming 2023 presidential election has made some celebrities become outspoken on issues bothering the country

While some top celebrities have remained silent, a few others have remained dedicated to the cause of using their platforms to encourage people to vote

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrities who have been outspoken about Nigeria’s presidential election

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election is one event that has got a number of citizens discussing the fate of the country depending on who eventually becomes president.

A number of Nigerian celebrities have also lent their voices to the cause despite their other colleagues turning a blind eye and either keeping mute or remaining on the fence.

Recall that during the tragic incident at the Lekki toll-gate on October 20, 2020, many Nigerian celebrities lent their voices on social media and some of them even called on international celebrities to speak on the issue just like the case of Tiwa Savage and Beyonce.

Well, all that seems to have changed now that the election is drawing near and many formerly outspoken stars have remained mute on social media.

Despite that, a few celebrities, despite being well-to-do and able to afford a living outside the country, have made it their mission to sensitize their fans on the upcoming election and encourage them to get their voter’s cards with different incentives.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the Nigerian celebrities who have used their platform to speak on Nigeria’s upcoming 2023 presidential election.

1. BBNaija star Tacha:

Tacha’s activities in politics has led to some people describing her as an activist. This young lady has been known to make it a point to use her platform to encourage people to vote. She has attended rallies just for the benefit of that and has even stormed the streets to reward people who have PVCs’ with cash while telling them to vote with their conscience. She has no doubt moved on from being the socialite known to post raunchy things online and being controversial on BBNaija and she has now grown to become a greatly admired celebrity who has now made many haters become her fans because of her activities.

2.Tunde Ednut:

This former Nigerian singer turned blogger has impressed many over his dedication to encouraging Nigerians to get their PVCs’ and vote during the election. This is quite commendable seeing as he has been based abroad for many years now. Tunde Ednut’s page is known to be one of the biggest platforms on Instagram and he has been posting news on the different candidates while advising Nigerians to consider the suffering in the nation and to vote the right candidate. At his recently held birthday party, only those who could present their voter’s cards were allowed to enter the venue.

3. Paul PSquare Okoye:

This top Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare group is one celebrity who has also made it a point to spread awareness about the upcoming presidential election. Despite being wealthy and having houses overseas, Paul’s dedication to a better Nigeria only reeks of love. The music star has also been bashed by some netizens and he has made it clear that regardless of who becomes president, he and his family will be fine. He was one of the stars who has continuously used his platform to speak on the upcoming election and even called out other celebrities to speak up and not remain on the fence.

4. Falz the Bahd Guy:

Popular Nigerian rapper, is one respected celebrity, not only for his craft but because of his dedication to see a better Nigeria. Falz has been known to be at the forefront of political issues and carrying youths along. He has also been clamoring for people to get their voters’ cards and participate in the electoral process.

5. Mr Macaroni:

This popular Nigerian skit maker and actor is also one celebrity who carries the country’s matter ‘on his head’. He has been very vocal on political issues and has even been arrested for attending a rally in Lagos state. Macaroni also used his page to remind people to be active in selecting their leaders by getting their voters’ cards and voting the right candidate.

While the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria has led to some celebrities being dragged on social media over their choice of candidate, it is clear that most people are only clamoring for what they believe will favor them and others.

