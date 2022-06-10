With 2023 just around the corner, Nigerian celebrities have started using their platforms to urge citizens to do better and get their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC)

One of such celebrities who has clamoured for change with his platform is popular comedian Mr Mcaroni

Legit.ng put up a poll on Twitter asking people for their inspiration concerning the coming election, and Mr Macaroni topped the list

The deplorable state of affairs in the country has led to a huge awakening with most Nigerian celebrities using their platform to campaign for change.

From urging their followers to support better candidates to highlighting the importance of getting PVCs, some stars have been truly exceptional.

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Twitter to choose the celebrity who has inspired them to want to vote in 2023 among others.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians vote

Musicians Falz, 2baba and comedian Mr Macaroni are three of the strongest forces when it comes to advocacy and Nigerians had to choose one of them who does the job really well.

Mr Macaroni won the poll with 48.6%, while rapper Falz came close with 31.8%. 10.2% went for undisclosed celebrities while 2baba closed the poll with 9.4%.

Other options

Some other people took to the comment section to either nominate one of the aforementioned celebrities or their own new choice.

@_Samie1:

"Williams Uchemba."

@Mayami0105:

"@BankyW, @williamsuchemba, and, @falzthebahdguy."

@Dami_Olusegun:

"Mr macaroni."

Mr Macaroni, Falz, Davido, others react to Owo church attack

Popular celebrities Mr Macaroni, Davido, Falz and Toyin Abraham joined the many voices of Nigerians to react to the tragic event that happened on Sunday, June 5, in Owo, Ondo state.

The reports claimed that suspected terrorists attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo local government area of Ondo state, leaving many dead and injured.

Reacting to the sad incident, Mr Macaroni said there was no justification for the attack.

Nigerian singer Davido called on fans to pray, while rapper Falz said he was frustrated. Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham simply shared a black photo to signify a black Sunday.

