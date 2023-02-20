Popular Nigerian producer Mary Njoku gave her thoughts about the country’s lackadaisical attitude towards the upcoming general elections

The Nollywood tycoon made it known that it was time for Nigerians to act and stop calling on God for solutions

In her statement, Mary analysed how Nigerians like to impose spiritual problems on themselves when the government is fighting them physically

Popular Nollywood tycoon Mary Njoku must have pondered deeply about the upcoming elections, which made her give her two cents on what Nigerians need to do for their favourite presidential candidate to win.

In an Instagram post, the actress told Nigerians about the issues she believes they face the most. According to her, Nigeria has more physical problems than spiritual ones, and she chastised them to get out and vote instead of waiting for prayers to do it for them.

Mary highlighted that Nigeria has many churches and mosques, which results in high anointing but no food, security, infrastructure, health care, and physical justice.

The movie goddess stated that even with our prayers, God would never punish the bad politicians.

Mary further summarised the country’s problems by stating that Nigeria’s spiritual problem is 100%, its spiritual solutions 150%, and its physical problems are 100%, with physical solutions 5.2%.

Social media users react

agotodworld_:

"U suppose be presido ur boldness in telling truth needs to be studied as a course in schools."

anneogunyemi:

"Set awon my prayers can move mountain will start arguments in town hall trying to make difference and the cheer leaders will be shouting balablue blue blue lullaby. Not everything is prayers, a lot of things in life just need the thinking power of your brain. This post is the answer to Nigerians problems."

iam_vivica:

"Vote against him and it's being rigged what do you do ? When a country is under a seige it takes more than voting . How then do you now disturb God to heal the sick even when a specialized doctor is attending to him/ her. Let's be sensitive.

"I tire o…. With the level we attach spirituality to everything in this country ehhhh, one will think we are God’s PA. May be we are expecting manner to fall from heaven for us. Voting is the only solution to our present predicament but it’s heartbreaking to know that a lot of youths don’t even have the PVC and some that do have no plans of voting or voting the right person."

