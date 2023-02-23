Nigerians are looking up to Peter Obi and his Labour Party for some form of deliverance from the shackles of bad leadership

This was revealed by the Federal Capital Territory senatorial candidate in the forthcoming elections

Anthony Ezekwugo said he interacted with several Nigerians who have been left hopeless as the change promised to them years ago has driven them to more poverty

Anthony Ezekwugo, the Federal Capital Territory senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the forthcoming coming elections has explained why a vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party is important to the development of Nigeria.

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 22, and seen by Legit.ng, Ezekwugo said Nigeria has strayed so much from a state of sustainability by the current ruling class inadvertently or deliberately.

Anthony Ezekwugo of APGA has said that Nigerians look up to Peter Obi and Labour Party for deliverance. Photo: Anthony Ezekwugo, Labour Party

Source: UGC

He also noted that the incessant promises by the ruling class have retrogressed and further dampened the hope of common Nigeria thereby badly affecting families and institutions across the country.

Ezekwugo added that while career politicians in the guise of leaders have perfected the art of dealing with the people to such an extent that there is a continuance of their stronghold on power, the resultant suffering is without any relief in sight that we all resign to the people's fate as ordained by our creator.

The senatorial candidate also mentioned that the moment Obi extricated himself and declared to aspire to the highest political position independent of these power brokers, the masses saw a viable alternative in the making.

He said that some Nigerians were of the opinion that the ruling class will not allow him to emerge while others insisted that it is impossible for him to be a force.

He said:

"Some swore it is not yet time for people like him. These so-called leaders wrote him off as a paperweight and concluded that his candidacy is dead on arrival. The momentum of the Obi movement that followed came as a shock to them.

"But they did not really know Mr Obi."

Further stating that, unlike most leaders, Peter Obi has nothing linking him to corrupt practices or working against the masses, Ezekwugo said with the presidency a shot within reach, Peter Obi will be committed to delivering his promises to the people.

He added:

"I interacted with the multitudes of our people who are tired and many hopeless. The change they were promised few years ago drove them to more poverty.

"They yearn for Mr Peter Obi and his Labour Party for deliverance.

"I urge every one of us to make out time on Saturday morning 25th Feb 2023, go to our various polling stations, vote for Peter Obi as President and Mr Competence APGA Senatorial Candidate FCT, safeguard our votes.

"Please make every effort to vote. There is so much hardship in the country and it is left for us to decide through our votes who we want to lead us in the coming years.

"I do not have to attempt at this stage to convince you who to vote for Obi because I know you will also wish a better Nigeria.

"Nothing but the best of the lot, who is Mr Peter OBI of LABOUR PARTY is good enough. Let vote for a better Nigeria for the future of our children."

