Former BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, is not mincing words as she sent a powerful message to her numerous fans from the hospital bed ahead of the 2023 elections

The reality star summoned Nigerians not to sit on the fence as they all have big roles to play in other not to vote for bad leaders

She also vowed to be involved in the elections from local government to the presidential level and will drag anyone who comes for her

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of her post to commend her for the powerful message she shared with the public

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha Akide, has sent a powerful message to Nigerians and electorates over things to avoid going into the elections.

The fans favourite shared a video that sounded like a warning from her hospital bed to urge her followers not to handle the elections with levity.

Tacha speaks ahead of 2023 elections, advises Nigerians. Credit: @symply_tacha

She promised to be at the forefront of campaigns and will gladly drag anyone who says any negative thing about her actions.

Tacha highlighted all the sufferings Nigerians are facing and noted that politicians and their kids are not facing the same issues because they always have better alternative ways of safeguarding themselves.

According to her:

"Don't support bad leaders, please have sense. as you are campaigning for your oga, know that Nigerian politicians don't have a lot to lose.

Their children have dual citizenship they are not suffering ASUU strike, they have money in foreign accounts bad roads do not affect them, and insecurity in Nigeria does not affect them."

She sighted the case of a politician that was attacked but he survived because he uses a bulletproof car while a policeman and aide attached to him lost their lives.

Tacha further stressed that this country must e better and urged the citizens to vote wisely.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's video

A number of Tacha's fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted to her video, most of them commended her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Oreziworldwide:

"Word .. We must all have sense."

Bensonokonkwo:

"Thank you so much Tacha God bless you."

Viviennkechi:

"You said it all boo. We must have sense this time. It's not business as usual. All man must wake up."

Tachatitansfm:

"Tacha God will protect you always❤️ Nigerians we fit do am if we ready e sure me."

Tacha rants about Nigerians' approach to problems

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, angrily ranted about the situation of things in Nigeria and how the citizens are not helping matters.

Tacha shared a video on her Instagram story channel where she mentioned many bad things happening in the country, and the citizens are unwilling to take action.

The reality star also slammed her countrymen for not knowing who to blame over issues and condemned their move on approach.

