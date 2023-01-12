Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tacha Akide recently sparked emotions online with a video of her taking to the streets to stir the conscience of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 elections trends

Popular controversial, Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha Akide trends online after a clip of her on the streets of Port-Harcourt dashing out money to people went viral.

In the viral video, the former BBNaija housemate was seen talking to people on the street of her home city, while encouraging them to go out and vote.

Former BBNaija star Tacha has got people talking online after a video of her dashing people who have PVCs money on the streets of Port-Harcourt. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha was also sighted dashing anyone she met on the street who had a PVC, some cash as an encouragement stipend for them to go out and vote their true conscience.

In the clip, she was also seen engaging a guy in a feisty exchange as being one of the problems of the country by not having their PVC.

Watch the viral clip of Tacha motivating people to go out by giving them money:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video of Tacha giving people money to encourage them to go out and vote during the 2023 elections

@glowree_diamond:

"I like how she’s really concerned with the affairs of the country."

@marsh_melow_:

"There are CELEBRITIES and there are celebrities . While one is bragging about Having abortions every eke market day... Another is intentional about making her nation a better place. Dey choose your celebrity wisely. Udo."

@laviva_mandi:

"Not a fan of BBN, will never be, but I’m beginning to like this Tacha lady, she’s got gut, gotta give it to her, and her passion for Nigeria politics ❤️❤️. Intentional right there."

@onyinyeuzu:

"I was denied my PVC today!!! They said my PVC was cancelled due to double registration and I couldn't even understand what they were talking about, so I asked them to prove that I registered twice and that was were begging entered that it must be a mistake from their servers cause they couldn't even find the supposedly second registration."

@cheemaoz:

"I mean, I have never been a Tacha stan but her doings these days are making me consider. She really is about that life. Well done."

@__theblackoma__:

"I get pvc ..why una no Dey reach my area."

@nwanyi_dinn_mma:

"Na so this gal don dey use style de draw me in small small."

@goldtech_interiors:

"Tacha one of the people taking this personal. It's a serious thing guys."

