As the 2023 presidential election draws nearer, the conversation about politics gets hotter and more confrontational on social media

Comedian AY on his page pointed out how the youths can't be disregarded in 2023 because of the number of registered voters

Singer Paul Okoye however called the comedian out for being on the fence, a statement that got AY's attention

Comedian AY is one of the numerous Nigerian celebrities who have been urging youths to troop out next year for the presidential election.

The filmmaker in a post noted that it would be hard for youths to be disregarded at the polls because of the huge number of registered voters.

He then asked where people's Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) has directed them to.

"Can your level of Atikulation to this question be traced to your senses of Obedience in saying "EMI lokan" ?"

See AY's post below:

In a reply to him, singer Paul Okoye simply told AY to stop standing on the fence.

"Bro make Una no dey stand for fence ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

Seeing the subtle call out, the comedian after initially telling Okoye to call him if he needed answers gave him a befitting reply in another post.

AY ended his comment by telling the singer to do what he understands for now but he will end up apologizing later.

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to exchange between AY and Paul Okoye

fabsnikki:

"To me , he did not answer anything."

victor.chinyeaka:

"Them say no dey stand for fence, Baba vex, carry chair go siddon for the fence gan gan. This one and Bala Blu, I no even know the difference because I no understand one thing."

mr_rhukey:

"Truth is, this matter is supposed to be all hands on deck buh majority of these entertainers like AY jejely sit down for fence just to gain favour las las from whoever wins."

soloblinkz:

"Ay should stand one place and stop all this plenty English."

suaveskin.co:

"AY, Paul was direct with his comment but you are “dilly dallying and merrigoranding” the answer ( in frank Donga’s voice ) "

