Popular social media influencer and former reality TV star Tacha trends online after she took to social media to flaunt stacks of dollar bills she intends to blow on herself in Dubai

Tacha could be heard in the short clip bragging that she's in Dubai to chill on her terms with no man involved to dictate to her

Akide could be heard saying she's worked too hard in 2022 not to treat herself to a great time, and that's what she intends to do in Dubai

Popular, controversial social media influencer and former Big Brother Naija housemate Natasha Akide better known as Tacha, has got people talking online.

Tacha shared a short clip of herself counting multiple dollar bills late in the night while on vacation in Dubai.

Tacha shades men while flaunting dollar bills on vacation in Dubai Photos credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Her sister, who was on vacation with her and was the one recording her, could be heard asking what she was doing and why she was up at 4:56 am counting money; she replied, saying, what should I be counting, men?

Tacha noted in the clip that she'd worked too hard in 2022 not to deserve to treat herself to a great time, and that's what she's in Dubai to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video of the TV star counting her cash below:

Read some of the reactions by netizens that Tacha's post stirred:

@michaelgeorge2:

"We know u work hard ,must u force a validation. Beyonce no dey do like dis lol."

@olayincarh:

"Once a girl is doing well, she tend to say she doesn’t need a man or its not a man bankrolling her.. can’t you just enjoy in peace without dragging men?"

@zehmee:

"Inferiority complex shaaaa‍♀️ but enjoy ."

@mz_floralbees:

"This is a very sensitive period Nigerians are going through with Dubai. Tacha shouldn’t be flaunting money at this time, aaaaargh!!!!!."

@essyjemimah:

"We know what happens in Dubai."

Ex-BBNaija star Tacha explains to a curious fan why she has decided to stay single

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting when former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate Tacha Akide took to social media to make a shocking revelation about her personal life.

The reality star engaged a fan who wanted to know more about her dating life and when she will start considering going on dates.

Tacha responded to the fans' innocent question about her relationship status, saying she hasn't found a man that is richer than herself, and that's why she's decided to stay single.

Source: Legit.ng