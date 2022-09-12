BBNaija reality star Tacha has heavily ranted on social media following an unpleasant experience in Dubai

Tacha, in a Twitter post, lashed out at unidentified individuals in the country while making it clear that she cannot be intimidated

The young lady stressed the need for swift development in Africa as many thronged her comment section with different reactions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide aka Tacha, has been in Dubai for some days, and she has been sharing updates with fans online.

However, a recent post shared on her official Twitter page has stirred concerns from members of the online community.

BBNaija's Tacha blows hot over unpleasant experience in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

Tacha angrily lashed out at the treatment she received from “white people” in the country while making it clear that she isn’t one to be easily intimidated.

“E no fit work for me! Nah u can’t intimidate me! NOT in this life NOT in the next LIFE,” her tweet read in part.

The ex-BBNaija housemate rounded up her post by stressing the need for swift development in African countries.

See her post below:

Social media users react

@Nicholasmillic1 said:

"Na our leaders spoil everything what can’t they do we have everything to make us great but they choose to hide the money for their unborn generations. Hope nobody is stressing you baby tell me what have they done.. You can’t be stressed."

@Moneywuman said:

"Tell them baby the same red blood flows through us all no matter your race or colour, black, white, green blue what ever same red blood flows through us all... Awon racists ."

@cslarkofficial said:

"Moi darling no loud am oooh, if them treat you anyhow and you don’t like it then leave their country and come back to your country where your colour is fully accepted, after all our politicians are indirectly treating us that way also."

@Reddi100 said:

"Some things we overlook as africans is what they leverage on to attack our race. We are all humans."

@ObrikoFaith said:

"Best way is not to feel intimidated better yet when they wanna try to make u feel that way make them feel that way in return like."

Tacha knocks people suggesting her lifestyle is being bankrolled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Natacha Akide, in a video post, dragged Nigerians who have been spreading rumours about how she cannot afford her lifestyle.

Tacha revealed her source of livelihood and also talked about how well she is being treated and received outside the country.

"It’s not a big deal to pay your own bills pls but wait for fess Abeg who independent lady help, I don tire ooo someone come and bankroll me," an IG user wrote.

