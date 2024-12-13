A man who wanted more energy from his solar system climbed his panels and washed them with water

The man used a brush to scrub dust off as another person poured soapy water on the solar panels

Many people who saw how clean the solar panels were wondered if it was safe to make them ground-mounted

A young Nigerian man using self-generating electricity with solar panels has shared a video.

The man showed people one way he maintains his solar panels to generate more electricity in the dusty season.

A man poured water on the dusty solar panels to clean it. Photo source: @diy_village

Source: TikTok

Solar panels and lithium batteries

In one of his videos, he (@diy_village) revealed he uses lithium batteries for his solar electricity setup.

During his maintenance video, the man and a person used water and soap to clean the dust off his solar panels.

Cleaning dusty solar panels

They carefully stood on the panels as they poured water on the surfaces. They used a soft brush to clean off the dust properly.

Many people wondered why he had his solar panels on the constructed ground mount instead of on his roof.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

O.D said:

"Don’t use brushes on panels, don’t climb panels, don’t use detergent on panels."

Damianactuallyruled said:

"Better leave your solar on the roof o, Them no Dey tell person."

Chris said:

"I noticed my panels generate more wattage during raining season than this dry season."

Papilosuperstar said:

"I thought panels are suppose to be placed at an angle."

Royal Ned said:

"My caretaker say make I no mount solar for house sey na only person wey get house(landlord )dey use solar for house. The village man no gree me. People of God help me pray make I build my house."

guflab.help said:

"I have 8 440w jinko panels and my felicity charge controller never passes 500W."

Ibrahim said:

"Am using five panels and each cost 250,000 and you expect me to climb it,my own panel surface is even like glass."

Olamilekan Footwear said:

"This is the problem we facing at home I think there’s dust on the panel."

Man using lithium batteries shared experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man passionate about solar energy shared his 8-year journey of clean electricity from panels.

The man was very conscious of how much energy his appliances consumed. So, he was always checking their watts. He used lithium batteries.

Source: Legit.ng