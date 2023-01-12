A video of actress Mercy Johnson’s interaction with a bride on her wedding day went viral online and got people talking

In the trending clip, the bride who was dancing with her man immediately stopped to kneel down and greet the actress after spotting her

The video stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media as netizens argued on whether the move was the right one or not

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, got people talking after a video went viral of her interaction with a bride on her wedding day.

In the clip making the rounds, the actress and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, were seen arriving at a wedding venue while the bride and groom were having their time on the dance floor.

The couple were having a solemn dance when the bride spotted the actress and her immediate reaction wowed many.

Video of bride kneeling down to greet Mercy Johnson during her wedding ceremony trends. Photos: @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

The young lady immediately paused her dancing with her man and went down on both knees in the middle of the dance floor to greet Mercy Johnson as she spotted her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the viral video below:

Netizens react to video of bride kneeling to greet Mercy Johnson while dancing during her wedding

The video of the bride’s reaction to Mercy Johnson’s presence at her wedding soon went viral and became a topic of conversation on social media.

While some netizens condemned the act, others praised it and only had positive things to say. Read some of their comments below:

evelynakpabio:

"Honor is a good thing , a skill not everyone has but everyone should learn to have. it cost nothing really but opens doors for you. God will honor her marriage in Jesus name AMEN "

earnestiyagi:

"Humility is a an opened door for bigger Favours . This you have exhibited no matter who is involved. God’s blessings always."

queenmalene:

"It’s called humility, something all of should practice now and then ❤️"

oyindamolaaa:

"Honour people! When you honour people it opens door for you. Honour controls favour. One of the clearest signs of honour is gratitude and I don’t see what’s wrong in this lady’s actions."

__mira92:

"The bride is humble❤️"

dami_lola123423456:

"Kneeling down for her? She be God???"

orewabeautyshop:

"What exactly is the issue? She must be Yoruba and it's their culture. If you believe in not kneeing then don’t bash those who do."

Mercy Johnson's hubby praises her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie's husband, Prince Odi, appreciated her for choosing to support his party despite the online backlash.

Mercy whose husband is running for a seat in the House of Representatives threw her weight behind Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

"My Dear Wife and Best Friend, Thanks a lot for your support, You have always STOOD where I STAND, You’re an amazing WOMAN," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng