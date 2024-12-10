Mark Angel has cleared the air on his relationship with his two of his proteges, Aunty Success and Emmanuella, while he was on an Instagram Live

Popular skit maker Mark Angel has opened up about his current relationship with two of his teenage girls, Emmanuella and Aunty Success.

The content creator, who was dragged months ago by his former worker, noted that he was not the one managing the two teenagers again.

Mark Angel's interview about Emmanuella, Success goes viral.

According to him, there was a time he was handling them when they were much younger.

Mark Angels speaks about people handing teenagers

In the recording, the content creator disclosed that the two teen skit makers were now managed by different agencies.

He added that he got so busy with his schedule that he had to hand them over to the people handling them now.

Recall that Emmanuella up a content last year that caused an uproar online. Many questioned Mark Angel for allowing such content by a teenager.

See the video here:

What fans said about Mark Angel's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@kennethrupert2:

"Zobo, Soon we will hear the true story."

@__sweeetberry:

"Thank God make she enjoy her Success."

@fysen01:

"Aren’t you the owner of the agencies ?"

@awri:

"Na me dey manage them now."

@par_excellency:

"At least he clarified before people come on him."

@_shopping_for_free:

"Who owns the agency. Mark those agencies are your agencies.... WE know you too well."

@david_babatunde21:

"After you don used them to make money."

@cattella__:

"Why does he look unkemp, has he become the winked uncle."

@9_ine_9ine:

"Baba done too run them street dem don run."

Denilsion Igwe accuses Mark Angel of cheating

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had opened up about his former boss and partner Mark Angel and how he cheated some people.

He disclosed that Mark Angel was not good to Emmanuella and that he was using and controlling her anyhow.

Igwe also spoke about the house Emmanuella bought for her parents a few years ago.

