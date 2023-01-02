A number of Nigerian celebrities had their time spent abroad ruined by robbers after they fell victim

In the later part of 2022, social media was buzzing with news of stars who got robbed in foreign countries

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the Nigerians stars who had their valuables stolen when they were abroad

It is no longer news that a number of Nigerians have nursed the dream of relocating to other countries to seek greener pastures. However, time and the experiences of other people have shown that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

In the year 2022, a number of Nigerian celebrities became victims of robbery and this might not have been news except that the horrible experiences happened to them abroad.

Nigerian stars have been known to visit different countries around the world and many people have the idea that foreign places are more secure than their own country. Well, that proved not to be true after different celebrities were robbed in different countries, most of them outside Africa.

1. Lilian Afegbai:

This popular Nollywood actress had her enjoyment in France cut short after she was robbed in the City of Love. In a video shared on her page, Lilian recounted how she went shopping in Paris and was about to pay when she realised that she had been robbed and all her money was taken. According to Lilian, she had to walk all the way back to her hotel and returned to Nigeria shortly after.

2. Toke Makinwa:

Sometime in December 2022, popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, was robbed in London. She cried out about the theft on her Snapchat page and she seemed very shaken by the incident. According to Toke, all her valuables were taken and the ordeal left her speechless.

3. Chita Agwu:

Nollywood actress, Chita Agwu, is another Nigerian star who was a victim of robbery in London. The actress cried out about the ordeal on social media and noted that it happened at Finchley Road Station. According to her, she thought it was a dream.

4. Damilola Adegbite:

This Nigerian star, just like some of her counterparts, was also robbed in London. Taking to social media, the actress noted that her bag was stolen and her phone and money were taken. According to her, the phone’s location was later discovered to be in London. The movie star added that she would have been stranded in the country if not for a helper.

5. Yemi Alade:

This top Nigerian female singer was robbed in Abidjan after thieves broke into her hotel room when she was not there. The music star noted that the incident happened just a few minutes after she had left the room and that all her valuables were carted away.

6. Jaywon:

This is another Nigerian celebrity whose holiday season abroad was ruined by robbers. Jaywon’s hotel room in Baltimore was ransacked with his bag taken away. According to the singer, he had left his hotel for the studio to record music only to come back and discover that someone had gained illegal access into his space and carted away his valuables.

These were some of the few Nigerian celebrities who were victims of robberies in foreign countries and their ordeal alerted fans on the need to be more careful.

