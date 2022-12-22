Nollywood Actress Chita Agwu is the latest Nigerian movie practitioner to take to social media to lament about her traumatic robbery experience in London

Chita Agwu, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, took to her Instagram page to reveal how she got robbed at Finchley Road station, London

Igbo movie star's robbery experience is coming just weeks after her Nollywood colleagues Toke Makinwa and Damilola Adegbite had both shared their own traumatic experiences too

UK-based Nigerian actress Chita Agwu has taken to social media to narrate a traumatic armed robbery incident that she recently experienced in London.

Chita Agwu's London robbery experience is coming just weeks after Nollywood colleagues Toke Makinwa, and Damilola Adegbite witnessed the same ordeal during their recent visits to the UK.

Movie star Chita Agwu recently sparked emotions online as she took to social media to share her traumatic armed robbery experience. Photo credit: @chitaoxe1

Source: Instagram

Agwu revealed that her incident happened at Finchley Road station, London, on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022.

This attack only further strengthens the need to heed the warnings of the Nigerian embassy and FG that all Nigerians travelling abroad, especially London, during the Yuletide season should take extra caution and stay vigilant.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Chita Agwu's post on Instagram sharing her London robbery experience:

See how netizens reacted to Chita Agwu's armed robbery experience in London

@realblessingpatrick:

"Really wow so sorry dear! London what is happening."

@ejineokoroafor:

"Ahhhh….Chi ndo! Pls be vigilant."

@cyber.francis:

"So sorry. The way I dey hear these robberies, it is like London is now Mile 2."

@afrikirahbeauty_gh:

"What is happening there now?? Is it a new robbery county."

@millieklass:

"So sad... can't believe such is happening in London..."

@naomiteex:

"Has this become a norm in London...This is like the 4th case I am hearing in few days.."

@zino_racks_2:

"Na London waka course am na when dem tell you to stay Nigeria u self won flex why the complain on ig na we take the bag way lost??"

@alexischuks:

"Aha ah what’s happening in London? Sorry Nne"

@omabarbie1:

"The stealing in uk and Europe is way too much this days. Ndo nne! Biko be more guarded."

Toke Makinwa cries out after getting robbed in London, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, made the news after she got robbed in London.

The celebrity, who seemed distraught, shared the sad news on her Snapchat profile. According to Toke, the robbery left her speechless.

Not stopping there, the media personality added that all her valuables were taken. Toke, however, did not share more details on how the robbery went down.

Source: Legit.ng