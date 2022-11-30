Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, was recently robbed of all her money and valuables in Abidjan

Taking to social media, she revealed that after she stepped out of her hotel room, some people went in and took all the money they could find

The music star noted that the suspects were also denying their involvement in the crime and netizens have reacted

Talented Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is in the news after she was robbed of her properties in her hotel room in Abidjan.

The Johnny crooner had taken to her official Instagram page to share the bad news with fans after all her valuables were carted away by the robbers.

Alade posted a video of herself on her Instagram page and noted that it was a few minutes after she left her room that the thieves struck.

According to her, some unknown people ransacked her room and stole all the money they could find.

She wrote:

“A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find Very good”.

After she shared the news, some of her celebrity friends sympathised with her. BBNaija star, Erica, asked if the hotel management was taking action and to that Yemi replied:

“We are investigating it oh my dear, looking through cameras and all but I know that the money is all gone by now”.

Media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, also asked Yemi Alade if the CCTV footage had been checked and to that the singer replied that the suspects were all denying.

She wrote:

“smh! The suspects are all denying”

See Yemi Alade’s post below:

Nigerians react to Yemi Alade being robbed in Abidjan hotel

The news of the singer’s predicament soon made the rounds online and Nigerians reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

lyra_foods:

"Denying? I don't understand...weren't they caught on camera?"

preda_juicy:

"They still denying even with their faces showing on cctv? Amazing. No where is even safe again"

okm_herbal:

"The hotel security must be very weak.as in how will people come in to steal?"

teesbeautylane:

"The hotel def has a lot of questions to answer, because how? As in How?"

rosythrone:

"Susp£ct are denying after being caught on camera? Lol makes no sense."

djfalone:

"Suspect on CCTV dey deny ? Africa !!! "

jiaa_swt:

"The workers have a lot to explain."

tonia.gram_:

"Denying??? When they were clearly caught on CCTV??? Can’t they be arrested??"

callmedamy:

"I’m sure they got the information from someone working in the hotel."

mavisha_1:

"This was definitely done by the hotel staffs. They don’t steal like this in Abidjan never!!!"

