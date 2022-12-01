Weeks after losing her bag in London, actress Damilola Adegbite popularly called Adedamee's phone has been traced to China

The movie star revealed that she would have been stranded in a foreign country if not for a helper

According to the actress, her phone and all her money for the trip she was on disappeared in a second

Actress Damilola Adegbite lost her phone and other valuables weeks ago in London and has just shared the heartbreaking news online.

Looks like Adedamee, as she is fondly called, decided to share the update after she was alerted by Apple that her phone had been traced to China.

The whole event felt like a movie to the actress who had to get the police involved in the case.

Adedamee also used the opportunity to let people know that the world has changed.

"Second slide. Got an alert from Apple. My phone has reached China before me It is well. Just try and make the most of whatever situation you find yourself in as you aim for higher!"

Nigerians react to Adedamee's post

ericanlewedim:

"Chai sorry honey ❤️ they’ve been stealing so much in london this year."

zinispastries:

"God would always make a way .. sorry mama ❤️"

jennifer_ukoh:

"Oh no! So sorry. Thank God for good Samaritans. Yes o! No more about the destination or location but where God has called you to be per time that you will flourish!"

zinogold1:

"O my God, a lot is happening. So sorry ❤️❤️"

verima_orji:

"How are you? A hug from me to you and God bless the helper❤️ May you never lack."

sebatexfashion:

"Ahhh...it's well with you. So sorry ❤️"

Toke Makinwa cries out after getting robbed in London

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, made the news after she got robbed in London.

The celebrity, who seemed distraught, shared the sad news on her Snapchat profile. According to Toke, the robbery left her speechless.

Not stopping there, the media personality added that all her valuables were taken.

Toke, however, did not share more details on how the robbery went down.

