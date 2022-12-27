Singer Jaywon has taken to social media to lament his ugly experience abroad after losing his prized possessions to thieves

The Nigerian singer said he left his hotel room to go record music at a studio only to return and find out that his room had been burgled

Jaywon shared a video showing his room and the moment police officers came to assess the situation on ground

Nigerian singer Jaywon has had his holiday season ruined following an unpleasant experience in Baltimore.

The music star took to his Instagram page with a post announcing that his room was burgled and some of his possessions were stolen.

Jaywon cries out as thieves rob his hotel room abroad. Photo: @jaywonjuwonlo

According to Jaywon, he left his hotel room to go record music at the studio only to return and discover that someone had gained illegal entry into his room.

“Left my hotel today @hiltonbaltimore to the studio only to come back and I couldn’t find my luggage , my carry on bag with my laptop. My gold chain, clothes, shoes, slides are gone. Someone emptied my suite #hiltonbaltimoreinnerharbor this wasn’t the Christmas men,” he wrote.

Jaywon also shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment a police officer came to assess the level of theft.

See his post below:

Social media users react

kennethokolie said:

"I’m sure they have cameras on those corridors and around the hotel. The culprits will soon be found."

kayconcept_22 said:

"Don’t worry you are in America, it’s about to be a movie with the hotel. Don’t let them talk nice to you, just call the cops immediately."

kolaogunkoya said:

"Aaaaah Oluwa o #Baltimore Sorry my brother and thank God dem no meet you inside self because those Baltimore downtown to City plenty Guns na war zone Just make sure you file a claim before traveling back Edumare be with you."

omalicha55 said:

"Them go catch the person. Cameras Dey the lobby."

immaculatedache said:

"What how‼️ Baltimore is very dangerous but Common‼️ this is an hotel for God sake."

dare_fasasi said:

"Baltimore ... One of the most dangerous place on earth."

