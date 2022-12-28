Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky’s protege, Lord Casted, has now passed on months after battling HIV

Recall that Lord Casted had gone viral with his mother in 2021 after he got a tattoo of the crossdresser’s face on his arm

The young man later came out to reveal that he contracted HIV from the equipment used for the tattoo, and Nigerians have reacted to the news of his death

Popular Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky’s protege, Lord Casted, has now died, according to reports making the rounds on social media.

It was gathered that Lord Casted gave up the ghost on December 24. According to reports from Instablog9ja media, the young man’s mother confirmed the news to them via phone call.

The young man had reportedly contracted HIV from the tattoo shop he patronized to get Bobrisky’s face inked on his skin.

Netizens speak as Bobrisky's protege Lord Casted dies.

Source: Instagram

See the post on his death below:

Recall that Lord Casted and his mother had trended in 2021 when he got a tattoo of Bobrisky’s face on his arm and his mum joined him in soliciting support from the crossdresser.

Later in 2022, the young man shared a video on social media where he begged Bobrisky for forgiveness and also revealed that he had contracted HIV from the equipment used in getting the crossdresser’s tattoo.

See the throwback video below:

Nigerians react to news of Bobrisky’s protege Lord Casted’s death

The news of the young man’s death soon spread on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

_cici_nita:

"See how this guy wasted himself. Nobody shouod blame Bob. Bob was on his own. Rip to him. Upcoming clout chasers make una Dey learn "

creamy.dency:

"Rip to him But Mehn wetin he wan tell his God now."

capry_sunn:

"Don’t blame bob herelet him goan tell God wetin lead am to draw another human for body..Rip."

kambipictures:

"I pray for this generation to come to a conscious state of mind and start living with great principles to achieve a fulfilling life, cuz it pains me seeing a lot of young people loosing their lives everyday for what they don’t really understand "

badtbishop:

"So HIV killed the guy in a space of 1yr when there are retroviral dru*gs everywhere to save his life? Is this playing or what?"

joanodenu:

"Nah wah ooo, crazy thing’s are really happening "

jasonsickbeats:

"But HIV/Aids does kill this fast. But what do I know."

etemlinnette:

"They should accuse the tattoo guy. His needle is infected."

Bobrisky slams Lord Casted

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky sparked emotions online after he released a statement shunning his former protege Lord Casted to stop using his name for public stunts.

Idris noted in a lengthy rant that Lord Casted's claims of contracting a dangerous disease after he tattooed Bobrisky's face on his body are false.

Bobrisky also alleged that whatever Casted was suffering was either an STD or his addiction to hard substances was the cause.

Source: Legit.ng