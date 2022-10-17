Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky recently took to his page to call out a young man with the name Lord Casted to stop using his name for cheap fame

Bob, in a lengthy rant, slammed the acclaimed former protege of his to seek help and stop using emotional blackmail to taint his name

Lord Casted is the young man that went viral a while back for tattooing Bobrisky face on his arm

Popular controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky, recently sparked emotions online after he released a statement shunning his former Protege Lord Casted to stop using his name for public stunts.

Idris noted in a lengthy rant that Lord Casted's claims of contracting a dangerous disease after he tattooed Bobrisky's face on his body are false.

Crossdresser Bobrisky finally reacts to the public apology made by his former protege, the ailing Lord Casted. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@_tosinsilverdam/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky also alleged that whatever Casted was suffering was either an STD or his addiction to hard substances was the cause.

Legit.ng recalls when Lord Casted went viral online and got to meet Bobrisky after he tattooed the crossdresser's face on his body.

See Bobrisky's post slamming Lord Casted for being an ingrate and a leech below:

See some of the reactions Bobrisky's post about Lord Casted generated online:

@nellynells__:

"To be honest Bob owes him nothing, absolutely nothing."

@iamyvonne_godwin:

"Truth be told. Lord casted should stop his emotional blackmail. Bob has nothing to do with his sickness .for once I support Bob."

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"The fastest way to be called a bad person is to help an ungrateful person."

@blossom_vas:

"But who sent him to tattoo Bob, who even told him to go to a place they’d give him HIV with the machine."

@sharonofficial126:

"Never bite the hands that once fed you the guy is ungrateful forget say bob nor too well but he once helped this guy."

@badgal.bugatti:

"Why is d boy feeling so entitled sef? Did Bobrisky ask him to tattoo him on his body?? Was it Bobrisky that gave him hiv?? Abeg make this boy rest!! People and entitlements."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when a young Nigerian man, Lord Casted, went viral in 2021 after he and his mother tried to get Bobrisky’s attention with a tattoo of the crossdresser on his body.

In a new development, the young man has now resurfaced on social media after falling seriously ill.

Lord Casted posted a video on social media showing his gaunt-looking body after he lost so much weight due to an illness.

