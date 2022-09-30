A young man, Lord Casted, who went viral with his mother in 2021 for getting a tattoo of Bobrisky on his arm has resurfaced

In a new video, the young man who looked like a skeleton of his former self cried out in pain over an illness

He pleaded with Nigerians to help him beg Bobrisky for forgiveness and noted that he fell seriously ill because of the tattoo

A young Nigerian man, Lord Casted, went viral in 2021 after he and his mother tried to get Bobrisky’s attention with a tattoo of the crossdresser on his body.

In a new development, the young man has now resurfaced on social media after falling seriously ill.

Lord Casted posted a video on social media showing his gaunt looking body after he lost so much weight due to an illness.

Man falls sick after tattooing Bobrisky's face on his arm. Photos: @bobrisky222, @yebedo1, @preyah01

Source: Instagram

He then proceeded to remind Nigerians about who he was and explained that he fell sick as a result of the Bobrisky tattoo on his arm because of the equipment used.

Not stopping there, the young man who was seriously shivering, begged Nigerians to help him plead with Bobrisky for forgiveness.

He said:

“Hello guys it’s Lord Casted. Do you remember the guy who tattooed Bobrisky on his arm? I am here o. All I wanted was just help, now I got the disease from the machine they used to draw the tattoo. I am already taking my dru*gs, I am okay, I am fine. I am shaking like this because I am still taking the dru*gs, so I want to beg all Nigerians, all bloggers to help me beg Bobrisky to forgive me, he should just make sure I am okay, please.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Bobrisky’s fan falling sick after getting crossdresser’s tattoo

The video caused a massive buzz on social media after it went viral as netizens wondered what could have happened. Others however taunted the young man for getting a celebrity’s tattoo on his body.

Read what some of them had to say below:

goddessaphrodite7777:

"I Dey pity the guy sef .....see as all him ribs Dey show......na make God heal am "

legit.ewa:

"For once I go support bob he dashed you 50k gbam nobody can tell me otherwise this guy takes ice or something similar."

zelmonae:

"Ha! Things Dey happen for this life. But then again… why is he begging bobrisky? No be him go do the tattoo himself? Did bobrisky forget him?"

viollettashury:

"I sympathize with u … Xo go sue d tatoo artist.4 using dat machine or talk which disease exactly is doing u let’s help raise fund .. or if u want to ask for help 4rm Ng ask straightforward.. which one is ur begging bob to forgive u.. did he cause d illness…"

favourmmesoo:

"What did he do to bobrisky and what did bob did to him . I no understand."

toyo__baebi:

"If it’s a disease from d machine, Then is probably h@v."

paulukonu:

"Someone is dying and everyone is laughing. This can’t be real. What happened to humanity?"

im_sheila00:

"You sure say nah the tattoo dey cause am?"

