"I Spent 29 Years in Prison Because of Masquerade": Man Narrates in Viral Video
- A Nigerian man caused a huge stir on social media after he revealed that he spent 29 years in jail because of a masquerade
- Named Abiodun Abass but popularly known as Owonikoko said he has contemplating suicid after his release because he is left with no family
- The short clip has elicited a lot of emotional reactions on social media with many Nigerians willing to help him
A man has caused a huge uproar on social media after revealing in an emotional viral video that he spent 29 years and eight months in prison because of a masquerade.
in the video posted on Instagram by @vanguardngrnews, the man named Abiodun Abass, but popularly known as Owonikoko said he was invited by a friend in 1993 to follow a masquerade in Ibadan, but in a twist of events, a heavy fight happened which led to the death of some followers.
Emotional moment Davido's late son Ifeanyi was featured in video of celebs who died in 2022 at Asake's show
I was sentenced to death
Owonikoko said when he spent one year in detention before he was sentenced to death by the court.
According to him, he developed positive changes in prison by learning the Arabic language, and the late Oyo state governor, Alao Akala his sentenced to life imprisonment.
I have been living a miserable life
Owonikoko who was granted a presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 said he has been living a miserable life since then.
In the video, he was seen asking kind-hearted Nigerians for help as he was contemplating suic!de.
Watch the video:
Netizens react
@jolamakeovers said:
"Pls if u have gotten his contact pls help share it, I’m based in Ibadan and wld love to assist him in my own little way."
@kehindeadebayo37 said:
"Please can I have his direct acct to send my support. This are the kind that truely needs help."
@lyn_jose_ said:
"That’s not fair treatment. He must be given compensation for this matter!."
@ethelbertbuchai said:
"it will never be well with people who freely abuse power in Nigeria."
@murphywonder said:
"Let’s us help this man. His story can be a movie . Any contact?"
Source: Legit.ng