Celebrity blogger and Davido’s close friend, Tunde Ednut, has sparked reactions online after sharing a breakdown of the singer’s ensemble for his World Cup performance

According to Ednut, everything from Davido’s outfit to his accessories and footwear worth over N681 million

The post has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens with some people noting that the singer should do more charity with his wealth

Apart from it being his first performance in a while, Davido’s outfit at the World Cup closing ceremony was another interesting highlight that got many people talking.

Interestingly, celebrity blogger and Davido’s close friend, Tunde Ednut, has now shared a post with a breakdown of the music star’s complete ensemble for the performance.

According to the post shared by Ednut, the singer’s entire ensemble for the night cost about N681 million.

Davido’s Richard Mille and Rolex wristwatches cost N230 million and N430 million respectively, while his jacket cost about N760k. His metallic trouser was pegged at N500k while he rocked unreleased Puma sneakers.

Social media users react

mod_math123 said:

"Can’t wait to see a post about how much he spent on a school, hospital or something that impacts the masses. Posting cost for frivolous things to an audience where majority of country live in poverty is a weird flex. Don’t beat me o."

john.vicky1940 said:

"N681,260,000 million on a body that will not live forever Africa who do us this thing."

justcallme_mag said:

"Nice. It is his money ohh. He can spend it the way he wants it."

jenyilojor said:

"But why all these expensive outfits no Dey too fine for my eye?."

ugclassicelites said:

"Make this guy at least build nice hospital for that Lagos. Wish that money they claimed they gave charity, if at all they use that money for hospital like just give to Eng by now we for de hear obo free medical center than all that he is wearing. Many poor will at least benefit."

ngebony said:

"PUMA pays him $10mill annually and he was paid over $1mill to perform at the finals, a million-dollar deal with premium cognac producers Martell Nigeria, not to mention other deals; Pepsi, Infinix, 1xBet, Wema Bank, Munct iT, Viva Plus, Travelbeta, Bitsika and Pennek... David and his 5th generations are made for lifeeee!"

